Second edition of National Day-Marine Edition celebrations to be bigger this year

Yachts at the December 2020 National Day Parade at Dubai Marina. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Marina is all set to turn the open sea into the backdrop of a cultural extravaganza on December 1 for the 50th UAE National Day-Marine Edition celebration.

The event that saw a popular inaugural edition for last year’s UAE National Day is set to enthrall spectators with a yacht parade and flag hoisting ceremony in the sea, organisers announced on Sunday.

As the UAE is set to turn 50 this year, the marine celebration is returning for a bigger and brighter show, they said.

Organisers of the 50th UAE National Day-Marine Edition celebration at a press conference in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

A radio contest is going on to choose winners who will get a chance to be a part of the flag hoisting ceremony with the government officials, where 50 flags will be hoisted as part of the UAE’s 50th year celebrations.

The marine event with many water sport activities as well as a grand luxury yacht show will begin with the yacht parade from Dubai Marina at 10am on December 1.

The entire fleet of super yachts participating in the parade will assemble in a circular formation at the time of the flag- hoisting ceremony. The spectators will be also able to witness flag hoisting ceremony and other sports activities.

After flag hoisting and cultural show, the parade will continue with two-hour ride from Dubai Marina to surrounding waters. Later the guests would be able enjoy a sea ride and witness Dubai’s landmarks through the sea including The Atlantis before concluding the event.

Ad&M International advertising and event management company has teamed up with yacht charter company, D3 Marine, for the marine celebrations.

Shameer M Ali, managing director, D3 Yachts, said more than 20 yachts of Dubai D3 will be participating in this year’s parade.

Captain Shafeeq Mohammed Ali of Dubai D3 Yacht said: “We are proud to present the marine parade to commemorate the 50th UAE National Day.”