Image Credit: Supplied

Connected healthcare and digital technology are fast transforming the way healthcare providers can deliver care. Innovations such as telehealth and healthcare virtualisation are helping bring specialist care to patients across the region, breaking down geographical barriers, and linking patients to experts regardless of their location. It also connects physicians and other specialists from across sites enabling them to collaborate more easily and make clinical decisions faster.

Telehealth for access to quality healthcare

Telehealth — which can include the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as the remote care of patients through a centralised surveillance centre — has the potential to overcome shortages of healthcare professionals, such as intensivists, by increasing remote access to specialist doctors in centres of excellence, medical centres, hospitals and academic institutions. Telehealth ensures that specialists can access vital patient data and can collaborate with each other regardless of location.

Philips partnered with the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia to provide a first-of-its-kind project – Taji – connecting cardiac care facilities throughout the kingdom. This programme makes a patient’s medical information across the connected hospitals accessible to specialists in a centralised location who are then able to remotely support the physicians on the ground. Project Taji marked a significant step in elevating cardiology services across Saudi Arabia in alignment to the KSA Vision 2030.

In addition, Philips has partnered with Mouwasat Hospital Group to implement its first eICU platform in Saudi Arabia. This solution provides advanced critical care for patients, independent of their hospital location.

Virtual collaboration changing the face of healthcare

Image Credit: Supplied

In low- and middle-income countries having access to medical imaging technology – whether it’s a basic ultrasound or an X-ray exam, or more advanced modalities like CT and MR – can make the difference between life and death.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Philips Lumify point-of-care ultrasound has helped Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit clinicians deliver faster, more precise diagnoses for Covid-19 patients, while helping manage the risk of spreading Covid-19 within their departments. Today, the Lumify has become an indispensable tool in the global response to Covid-19.

As the healthcare industry converges at the Arab Health trade show in Dubai, Philips is excited to co-create the solutions needed to improve care for today and the future, where patients are at the centre, and outcomes are prioritised over output.

By investing in technology, Philips is essentially putting people first, while safeguarding against the collapse of the healthcare system.

Ultimately these efforts will translate to better patient care, improved practitioner experience and satisfaction, lower cost of care and a better healthcare system that delivers quality care from anywhere in the world.