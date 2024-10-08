Transboundary animal diseases (TADs) are highly contagious diseases that can spread rapidly across borders, posing significant threats to animal and human health, national economies, and global food security. According to the World Organidation for Animal Health (WOAH), TADs can cause losses amounting to billions of dollars annually, disrupting trade and livelihoods worldwide. Notable examples include foot-and-mouth disease, which affects cattle, sheep, and other cloven-hoofed animals; avian influenza, primarily impacting birds but with potential human health implications; and bluetongue virus, which mainly affects sheep. When a disease like foot-and-mouth infiltrates a livestock farm, it can spread with alarming speed. The virus affects a wide range of animals, causing fever, blisters, and lameness. Infected animals often require culling to prevent further transmission, leading to devastating financial losses for farmers. The economic repercussions extend beyond individual farms, affecting meat and dairy production, export revenues, and related industries. However, with effective monitoring systems and biosecurity measures, the spread of the diseases can be controlled, mitigating their impact on public health and national economies.

Avian influenza: A case study of zoonotic potential

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, primarily affects wild and domestic birds. However, certain strains, like H5N1 and H7N9, have crossed the species barrier to infect humans, leading to severe health consequences. Human infections typically occur through direct or close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments, such as live bird markets. Symptoms in humans range from mild, flu-like manifestations to severe respiratory illnesses that can be fatal.

Infected birds may exhibit lethargy, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, swelling, reduced egg production, and, in severe cases, sudden death. The 2019 outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza in Kuwait serves as a recent example, where poultry farms across the country were affected. To prevent the disease from crossing borders, countries like the UAE implemented strict precautionary measures, including banning imports of live birds and poultry products from affected regions.

However, avian influenza is only one of several identified viruses with the potential to spread quickly and have harsh socio-economic consequences. Other diseases like foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue virus are equally concerning.

Preventive measures and biosecurity strategies

Preventing the spread of TADs requires robust monitoring systems and comprehensive biosecurity measures at both national and farm levels. Biosecurity practices include controlling the movement of animals, disinfecting facilities and equipment, and enforcing quarantine protocols for new or sick animals. Farmers are encouraged to implement strict hygiene practices, limit visitors, and monitor livestock for early signs of disease.

Surveillance systems play a crucial role in early detection and response.

By continuously monitoring animal health, authorities can quickly identify outbreaks and implement containment strategies. - Gurkan Ulusoy, Animal Health Head for Near East & UAE, Boehringer Ingelheim

Vaccination programmes are also vital; for example, vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue virus are used in endemic regions to reduce the incidence and spread of these diseases.

Global collaboration and information sharing

Because several TADs are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted between animals and humans, collaboration between public health and animal health authorities is essential. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in partnership with WOAH and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), monitors zoonotic diseases through the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) . This collaboration facilitates the assessment of risks at the human-animal interface and coordinates responses to outbreaks.

The WHO has emphasised the need for global preparedness for potential human infections, especially since viruses like avian influenza can mutate and potentially enable human-to-human transmission . The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of addressing zoonotic diseases proactively.

Enhancing preparedness through research and investment

Continuous investment in biosecurity infrastructure, public health surveillance, and research into vaccine development is crucial to prevent future outbreaks. Expanding partnerships among governments, the scientific community, and industry stakeholders enhances preparedness and response capabilities. Public education campaigns can inform farmers and communities about best practices in disease prevention and the importance of reporting suspicious cases promptly.

Moreover, international cooperation is vital for sharing information on disease outbreaks, which improves response times and containment efforts. Organisations like the FAO and WOAH provide guidelines and support to countries in developing and implementing effective control measures.