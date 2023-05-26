Tokio Marine Insurance , one of the world's oldest and leading insurance groups, has announced a number of initiatives to strengthen its digital capabilities in the UAE. The company is investing heavily in new technologies to improve underwriting capabilities, claims processing and customer service.

"We are committed to our customers, providing them with best possible insurance experience,” says Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, General Manager of Tokio Marine Insurance in the UAE. "By investing in digital capabilities, we can deliver a more personalised and efficient service to our customers."

One of the key initiatives is the launch of a revamped customer portal that will allow customers to purchase and manage their policies online. The portal will provide customers with access to a variety of features, including easy access to their policy details, make payments and report claims.

Tokio Marine is also enhancing its customer services by using artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated claims processing, providing customers with superior services whenever the need arises.

These initiatives are part of Tokio Marine’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the UAE market. The company is targeting key sectors, including retail, manufacturing and construction. It is also improving its network of partners and brokers to expand their reach to wider customer segments.

"We are confident that these initiatives will help us to achieve our growth ambitions in the UAE," says Yamasaki. "We are committed to offer the best possible insurance solutions to our customers and are confident that these investments will help us to achieve this."

In addition to the digital initiatives, Tokio Marine has also refreshed its visual identity in the UAE. The new brand essence, Insurance, The Japanese Way, reflects the company's commitment in providing customers with high-quality personalised services.

Image Credit:

Image Credit: *1: Adjusted Net Income is shown for Tokio Marine Holdings, and average net income on a financial accounting basis (IFRS, USGAAP, etc.) from FY2017 to FY2021 is shown for others; *2: As of June 30, 2022; Source: Profit Ranking; Factset; Market Capitalization Ranking; Bloomberg