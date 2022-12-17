After a week full of pure excitement in the semis, the Final is all set and TrueWin, the online gaming platform, is holding special offers to spice up this round of the football competition.

We have finally whittled down the 32 teams we started with to just two - Argentina and France are the last ones standing. On Sunday, December 18, one of them will leave the pitch at the Lusail Stadium as champions of the world.

Which team is the favourite to lift the trophy in the Qatar World Cup 2022 final? How can you boost your excitement and win extra cash while enjoying this thrilling event?

Let’s give you some background about of both squads first.

France

Kylian Mbappe is still one of the best players of this World Cup but France's real strength doesn't only come from him. France came to this World Cup withthout three of their very best players. N'Golo Kante didn't allow Messi to breathe throughout 90 minutes in their last game against Argentina, but Tchuameni covers that position without issues.

Paul Pogba was also among the best players of the 2018 World Cup, but Antoine Griezmann has stepped in a similar playmaking position. Karim Benzema got injured right before the tournament, but Olivier Giroud has covered him perfectly, scoring four goals in the World Cup this far.

France World Cup Predictions

With just one more win needed to be crowned back-to-back World Cup champions, France odds are sitting at its highest. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are both tied for the Golden boot with five goals apiece, so we know where to expect the scoring to come from. But, either way, we expect a complete game from both sides.

Argentina

Argentina has won 4 and lost 1 of their last 6 World Cup games. The overall goal aggregate is 12-5. The only defeat came against Saudi Arabia.

Since the Saudi Arabia disaster, Argentina has risen exponentially in the tournament. Against Croatia, the average shooting accuracy increased to 46 per cent and clocked 77 per cent, the highest for a team with more than five shots on target. Furthermore, they have kept three clean sheets in six games and have rarely been challenged defensively.

You can also add Leo's thirst for revenge from that 2014 lost final against Germany. Another added incentive is that Messi won't care that Mbappe is his teammate at PSG, Argentina's victory is far more important than that.

Argentina World Cup Predictions

It would be Lionel Messi's first ever World Cup Trophy, although he and Argentina made the 2014 World Cup Final and lost to Germany. Can Argentina get its first World Cup since 1986?

The odds suggest this is close and Argentina have a great narrative with Messi, who has been the best individual player in this tournament. A lot of people will be rooting for him in his final World Cup match.

Image Credit: Supplied

