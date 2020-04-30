FrieslandCampina-teaser-image-for-web Image Credit: Supplied

The best of times are those spent in the company of loved ones. At no time has this phrase gained as much relevance as it has during the prevalent Covid-19 situation, forcing entire nations and communities into a state of lockdown. And the same applies to families here in the UAE.

The Covid-19 lockdown has grounded many and slowed down the pace of life, so much so that there is more me time being made for loved ones and family in the midst of all the chaos – cherished moments spent over a cup of tea, or a glass of milk. But even as you bond with family over your morning cuppa, it is essential to remember the ones among us who risk their lives to be at the front lines to make all this possible.

At FrieslandCampina, our efforts have constantly been driven towards keeping our front-line staff safe even as they go about their daily tasks, and we owe the loyalty of our customers thanks to their untiring and selfless efforts. Friesland Campina’s workers remain at the front lines every day just so that our valued customers and UAE citizens get to stay safe at home during the Covid-19 lockdown. It is a heroic sacrifice and I commend their efforts in making our production process, from the logistics of inventory maintenance to delivery as seamless as can be.” - Sumeet Mathur, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Middle East

At FrieslandCampina, for instance, a virtually tireless group of staff, from drivers and delivery personnel to warehouse workers and in-store assistants, ensure that their efforts in delivering your favourite Rainbow milk or Frico cheese to your local store don’t go in vain, just so you get to enjoy that perfect Karak chai or a delicious cheese sandwich in the comfort and safety of home.