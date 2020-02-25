For illustrative purposes only: stock image of Emirati family Image Credit: Stock image

Umm Al Quwain: The Social Support Centre at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police have helped reunite a woman with her two brothers after 25 years of separation.

The woman and her two brothers in their 30’s are from the same father, but the brothers went to live with their mother following a divorce.

The plight of the woman came to the attention of the Umm Al Quwain Police’s Social Support Centre when she approached them for help in obtaining the identification documents of her brothers from her father as the father was separated from the mother of her two brothers,

The specialist in the Social Support Centre noticed the woman’s tears of joy when she saw her brothers’ pictures, and when the specialist asked her about the extent of the relationship between them, she replied with sorrow that she had not met them.

After hearing this, the specialist contacted the mother’s of her brothers and asked her to arrange meeting between the woman and her brother. The mother accepted the police request.

Police arranged a family visit among all the siblings in the mother’s house and after a lapse of 25 years, the reunion was warm between the sister and her brothers.