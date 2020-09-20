Video Credit:

A Géant Hypermarket has opened at Al Khawaneej Walk next to Last Exit under the banner of Urban Foods, a strategic partnership between Meraas and Dubai Holding.

“The success of the food truck park Last Exit, coupled with the rapid growth and development we have seen in Al Khawaneej including the launch of a world-class mall, made our decision to open in this new and exciting neighbourhood that much easier,” says Mark Anthony Lack, CEO of Urban Foods.

As a hypermarket that was set up amid Covid-19, Géant has been able to incorporate all the precautionary measures into the design to ensure physical distancing protocols and a safe shopping experience for customers.

“People want to shop unafraid and comfortably and our hypermarket’s architecture allows that,” says Lack.

In keeping with the need of the hour, Geant has innovated to include a wider entrance and exit to the facility to reduce crowding. Shelves are also placed at lower levels to improve the air flow. “In fact, the air flow within the store is circulated every 60 minutes as per the World Health Organisation guidelines,” explains Lack.

Protective measures against Covid-19

Every step has been taken to make sure people wouldn’t have to crowd round at any of the counters – the cold cut and deli sections have been extended and there are multiple scale points at the weighing area. All the checkouts are fitted with Plexiglas shielding to ensure maximum safety for both the customers and employees.

In addition, the staff were put through rigorous training to manage the Covid-19 situation and guarantee customers a secure shopping experience.

“All employees and cleaning teams have been trained on the requirements for reducing Covid transmission through cognitive behaviour therapy sessions, 1-2-1 training and regular briefings from the management and business continuity team,” adds Lack. “We literally put them through a regimen while ensuring that their friendly and helpful nature that exemplifies the Géant experience was retained.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Food to go, food for now and food for later

The new hypermarket at Al Khawaneej Walk is part of the brand’s ambitious plans to target up-and-coming residential and commercial communities across Dubai.

Synonymous with quality, freshness and top-of-the-range produce, Géant guarantees the best from around the world under one roof and boasts one of the city’s largest collections of world foods.

“Known globally as the grocer designed for urban living, Géant is certain to be well received by the discerning residents who live and work in the Al Khawaneej area,” says Lack.

In addition to the food area with an extensive grab-and-go section, health and organic aisle, butchery and seafood market, the hypermarket also has dedicated floor space for fashionwear, shoes, electronics, sporting goods, household items and accessories, and beauty.

What’s more, customers can also get their purchase delivered home using the hypermarket’s own Your Store to Your Door service as well as other online grocery delivery platforms.