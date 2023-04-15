As we edge towards the end of Ramadan, it’s time to start thinking about Eid shopping – there are clothes to buy, gifts to bestow, homes to decorate. Al Ghurair Centre, one of the first malls in the UAE and a popular one-stop shopping destination, has lined up some interesting Ramadan and Eid promotions so that you can do it all and at the same time win something for yourself.

This Eid, Al Ghurair Centre is offering shoppers a chance to win cash prizes . Spend Dh200 or more at any of its stores from April 12-22 to be a part of raffle draws during Eid that dole out a total of Dh200,000. Twenty-two lucky people will be declared winners over the three days of draws, with six people winning Dh15,000 each, another six Dh10,000 each and the rest Dh5,000 each.

Image Credit: Supplied

So make sure to keep your receipts safe so that you can register them at the customer service desk. For every Dh200 you spent, you will get a coupon that will go into the raffle draw. You will receive the coupon number by SMS on the provided mobile number. What's more, each coupon will go into all three draws over Eid.

That’s not all. During Ramadan ¬- until April 20 to be precise - customers spending a total of Dh100 at any Al Ghurair stores get the opportunity to be a part of an exciting gaming activation set up in the central atrium from 4pm to 10pm. Set at easy and hard levels, the speed sorting game will test your gaming skills.

Image Credit: Supplied

But don’t worry about the results - everyone is a winner in this game with all participants walking away with prizes that include gift or dine-in vouchers from Popeyes, Flormar, The Face Shop, Springfield, Papparoti, No Limit, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Matalan and Caribou Coffee.

Al Ghurair Centre has also made it easy for you to do your bit for charity during Ramadan this year. When you buy something for yourself, pick up an additional one that you can drop into the donation box that Al Ghurair Centre has set up on Level G near entrance 4 in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent. You can donate books, clothes, shoes, electronics, and the like.