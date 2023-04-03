SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, celebrates autism awareness month with the regional launch of the SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection and #IWearBlue social media competition. With the aim to foster inclusivity and raise awareness, the celebrations are part of the SHEIN Powered by Love programme.

In partnership with the Charitable Society of Autism Families, the SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection incorporates artwork created by individuals on the autism spectrum, Abdullah Alammari, Kareem Moussa, Abdel Aziz Mufleh Al Foaidel and Bader Mufleh Al Foaidel as well as renowned UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi . Launched across the region on April 2, the pieces serve as creative platforms for the individuals to express themselves. Fifty per cent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Charitable Society of Autism Families with the aim to provide opportunities for growth and development.

Image Credit: Supplied

SHEIN encourages people to spread love across social media throughout the month by commenting on the brand’s social posts with words of positivity and encouragement for the children with autism. The top messages will be shared during a community event hosted by the Charitable Society of Autism Families in Saudi Arabia, featuring a special visit by the Powered by Love Ambassador Jood Aziz, alongside a host of exciting games and interactive activities.

Supplied

"I am proud of the artistic talents of the children on the autism spectrum participating in the campaign, showcasing how they were able to overcome obstacles with their skills and the sky is not the limit for creative abilities,” said Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board at Charitable Society of Autism Families. "It is remarkable to see SHEIN supporting our children on the autism spectrum continuously, highlighting their social responsibility and high awareness to a group that is so special to us.”

Social media users who join SHEIN in its efforts of creating a more inclusive environment also stand the chance to win exciting prizes. Participants are encouraged to share their favourite outfits in blue – a colour associated with supporting autism awareness – under the hashtag #IWearBlue. Following their words of encouragement on the giveaway posts, winners will receive a SHEIN gift card as well as a digital thank you note from the artists of the collection and Jood Aziz.

Image Credit: Supplied

The SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection is part of SHEIN’s ongoing CSR programmes under the umbrella of Powered by Love, enabling children with autism across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to better integrate within the community and achieve their full potential.

In line with this commitment, SHEIN has donated 400,000 Saudi riyals to the Charitable Society of Autism Families; $40,000 to the Maharat Learning Centre; conducted specialised training sessions for parents and caregivers; hosted its first-ever fashion show for kids; and organised a community fair.