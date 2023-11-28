In the heart of Dubai, a culinary legend was born in 1985 – Shabestan, where the whispers of Persian flavours echo through three generations. This isn't just a restaurant; it's a chapter in culinary history waiting to be savoured.

Picture the scene in 1985 at Deira Creek – an Iranian head chef mentoring a son as he passionately weaves a tapestry of authentic Persian flavours. Fast forward through nearly four decades, and Shabestan stands as a living testament to the art of preserving culinary heritage. Each dish tells a unique story, a journey through time and tradition, making every bite a celebration of history.

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrities, dignitaries, and discerning patrons have graced the tables of Shabestan, drawn not only by the exquisite cuisine but also by the allure of an experience that transcends the ordinary. It's more than a meal; it is a rendezvous with excellence, a symphony of flavours that has echoed around the globe, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Image Credit: Supplied

Transport yourself to Dubai's cultural district, where Shabestan's windows frame not just a view but an immersive experience. The creek whispers tales of the city's history, and Shabestan offers a front-row seat. The ambiance, coupled with culinary masterpieces, creates a sensory journey that defines luxury, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.

Imagine the hushed excitement as Shabestan is awarded the prestigious Michelin star for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023, a nod to the culinary brilliance that awaits. Every dish becomes a star, beckoning you to savour the extraordinary in every exquisite bite.

Image Credit: Supplied

Known as the premier and peerless originator of authentic Iranian cuisine in Dubai, it is where innovation meets tradition, and each bite is a celebration of the rich culinary heritage that defines its legacy. The menu is a canvas painted with flavours that linger long after the meal, ensuring a dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

Behind the scenes, Shabestan remains the guardian of its time-honoured recipes. Each dish is a story, a tradition passed down through generations, making every visit not just a dining experience but a journey into the soul of Persian cuisine.