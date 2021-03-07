Image Credit: Supplied

Whether you decide to move to a new location or change your current job, Emirates Post is providing you with a permanent address through its personal PO box service – a completely hassle-free experience. Given the current conditions, it is all the more important to maintain contact with family, friends and loved ones around the world. Emirates Post’s individual PO box will ensure that, in the event you move within the UAE, you won’t have to waste time informing your contacts about a change in address. It also offers you more privacy for personal shipments and belongings, which a corporate PO box will not.

By renewing your My Box subscription for another year for Dh300, you can relax knowing that Emirates Post has you covered. In addition to being provided with access to a physical PO box at your closest Customer Happiness Centre, you will benefit from its newly launched digital platform, epbox.ae, which allows all PO box owners to view and manage their shipments and digital communication online, with features such as a dedicated epbox.ae ID number; setting preferences for delivery; notification; shipment analytics; and sending digitally registered letters. You can also link your epbox.ae to your physical PO box registration and manage your subscription through the dedicated website and mobile app.

Image Credit: Supplied

This year, Emirates Post has also added more complimentary on-demand delivery and domestic express services for customers, when they renew their subscriptions, such as authorizing another person to handle the PO Box. This can be done at no extra cost during the first year, provided they share their Emirates ID and relevant documentation.

Now, if you want mail delivered to your home every week instead of having them picked up, you can opt for the My Home service for Dh995 a year, which comes with perks such as registered digital communications and complimentary domestic express services.

Image Credit: Supplied

For corporate businesses, Emirates Post offers three services: Corporate PO Box for Dh995, Ezimail Bronze for Dh2,500, and Ezimail Gold for Dh12,000. While the basic Corporate PO Box service provides a physical PO box at one of Emirates Post’s 88 branches with mail volume limited to a single mailbag, Ezimail Bronze offers weekly delivery and collection of mail from the office with secure storage and management of large volumes. The Ezimail Gold subscription entitles businesses to delivery and collection of mail six days a week.

Image Credit: Supplied

To benefit from Emirates Post’s latest additional features to its PO Box services, register now. If you are already a subscriber, make sure to renew your subscription to avoid cancellation and loss of your PO Box number. That way you won’t have to send out snail mails and emails to various institutions, from your financial services provider to legal consultants, letting them know of yet another change in address. And if you don’t want to keep renewing the post box every year, you have the option of subscribing for a longer period of two or three years.

To subscribe to Emirates Post’s PO box services, visit any of its Customer Happiness Centres or register here or through the mobile app.

