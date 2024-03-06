The International Exhibition of Luxury and Antique Carpets, organised by Al Turath Carpets and currently under way in Abu Dhabi, has on display one of the most expensive and rare carpets in the world. Titled Haris and produced by the Amu Ogli factories in Mashhad, Iran, the 24-square-metre carpet is part of King Reza’s collectibles. Other precious items at the exhibition include Shah Pahlavi, a priced possession of the Qambari Niah family for 45 years worth Dh26 million; a luxurious piece from Harees, Mashhad, sporting a unique Islamic geometric design with lines of gold, valued at Dh9 million and owned by the Qambari Niah family; and The Tree of Columbus, the Discoverer of America, one of the three original pieces in the world, worth Dh15 million, again owned by the Qambari Niah family.

“Five hundred and fifty million dirhams is the total value of the exhibits included in the International Exhibition of Luxury and Antique Carpets in Abu Dhabi,” says Amir Qambari, General Manager of Al Turath Carpets. “The exhibition presents 37 rare and precious pieces of museum carpets. Preserved with precision and extreme care, each piece tells the story of a century-old craftsmanship and narrates a cultural heritage.”

Among the rare carpets is one that bears the image of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. However, some of the rare pieces are only for display.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Antiques from the 18th and 19th centuries are on display for the first time ever in Abu Dhabi and are valued at a total of Dh350 million, while the rest of the pieces are worth Dh200 million dirhams," he adds. "The exhibition will also unveil a stunning collection of handcrafted Persian carpets.”

The exhibition runs until today at Bilsan Hall, Rosewood in Abu Dhabi from 10am-10pm. On display are 2,000 handmade Persian carpets, making it one of the largest carpet exhibitions in the world, in terms of the number of pieces displayed and their value.

A very small number of the public has enough knowledge about carpets, the difference between good and bad ones, and how to choose pieces that are suitable for acquisition, says Qambari. So the exhibition is more than just a window for selling luxurious Iranian carpets, it is also an educational experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Highlighting the difference between the different types of carpets represents a major part of the discussion that we seek to hold with the public in the exhibitions we hold, to present to them some of our great experience in this field, as a global company that owns 85 branches in 29 countries, and we have previously held 160 exhibitions in multiple countries,” he says.

“The more information and experience we provide to a larger number of the public, the more appreciative they will be of the pieces they own, and more trust we will earn. This trust has been key to our survival. We’ve been in the business since 1841, which makes us the oldest company in the Iranian carpet trade that is still active today.”

9 types