The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a seriously powerful machine that lets you turn up your creative powers to the maximum. With high-end performance, Asus’ next-generation ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen and an unrivalled design, it is the ultimate compact OLED laptop for the discerning creator.

Evolved design

Over its predecessors, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is an evolution of the stunning industrial design associated with the series. Boasting a 14.5-inch form factor, the laptop weighs only 1.75kg and features a side profile of less than 18mm for easy on-the-go usability. It is made of a magnesium-aluminium alloy that perfectly complements its prestigious finish and features the brand-new Asus logo design on the lid.

Image Credit: Supplied

Furthermore, it features an internal layout redesign to enable the Asus Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) hinge, which not only lifts the ScreenPad Plus to an ergonomic viewing angle but also enhances thermal performance and airflow. This is in parallel to Asus’ IceCool Plus thermal technology with two 12V fans, which features 97 and 93 blades respectively. Dual powerful heat pipes improve overall heat dissipation allowing for even more powerful hardware inside the machine.

Uncompromised performance

While most thin and light laptops feature inferior processors due to the limitation of size and thermal design, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED does not make any compromises. Inside, you find the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 H-series processors paired with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card. There is also up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory with an M.2 slot featuring up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe Performance SSD storage and support for up to 6,500 MB/s transfer speeds.

Image Credit: Supplied

Connectivity wise, the laptop features dual-band WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, each with support for up to 40Gbps data bandwidth, 4K or 8K display output and up to 100W power delivery. In addition, you get a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and a microSD Express 7.1 card reader.

World’s first 14.5-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED laptop

The main display on the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a 16:10 14.5-inch OLED HDR touchscreen with a 2,800x1,800-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes for smoother performance and a more vivid multimedia experience especially with features such as a customisable colour gamut.

Image Credit: Supplied

Traditionally, Asus OLED panels are the best in the business, and this is no different here. You find professional true-to-life colours with cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and blue light reduction for 70 per cent less harmful blue light emissions. This is done by calibrating the colour spectrum, meaning colour accuracy is uncompromised. The 0.2ms response time further helps with fast-paced action scenes and subtle details like blur-free scrolling whereas the 1,000,000:1 extreme contrast ratio makes movies and TV shows a treat to watch.

Evolved ScreenPad Plus

Accompanying the main display on the 2022 Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is the new ScreenPad Plus, which is a 12.7-inch secondary 2880x864-pixel touchscreen that lifts to 12 degrees thanks to the AAS Ultra hinge. This makes for a comfortable usage experience and best of all, the panel supports up to a 550-nit brightness, anti-glare and the same 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 120Hz refresh rate as the main display on the laptop making for seamless cross-screen interaction.

Image Credit: Supplied

Powering the ScreenPad Plus is the new ScreenXpert 3 software, which makes cross-screen interaction even more efficient. You can take advantage of a brand-new Control Center UI that is a lot snappier. With Launcher, you can pin your favourite applications for easy access whereas App Switcher helps you intuitively switch and multitask. Especially for creatives, Control Panel supports popular Adobe Creative Cloud applications, enabling a panel with a customised set of commonly used functions within each application. For example, when using Photoshop, you get functions like zoom, brightness and many others to edit your images like never before.

An extension of the software experience is Asus’ ProArt Creator Hub. This is a tool that helps professionals optimise system settings, calibrate connected monitors and quickly access vital applications. Using a colour calibrator, you can make the most of your external display with Asus’ software or setup groups of applications that you access frequently together for better efficiency. There is even a new Performance Optimisation page available that lets you monitor how your laptop’s hardware is doing and prioritises resources based on what you have set up as key applications.

