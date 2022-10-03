Organised by London-based BMI and Times Higher Education, owners of the prestigious World University Rankings, the UAE Education Fair is about to be their biggest yet.

Now in its 10th year, this global event series will visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 15-17, providing students and their families the opportunity to meet face to face with over 100 top universities and colleges from more than 20 countries. Exhibitor space for institutions sold out six months in advance, making this the largest event in its history and representing even greater choices for Emirati students and local expats.

Interest in international higher education institutions has soared, with some universities in the US and UK seeing double and triple the number of applications. As a result, admission to the best colleges has become even more competitive, making it increasingly important for students to stand out during the selection process.

What better way to do that than to meet face to face with the very people who make those decisions? That’s exactly the opportunity that students will have at the UAE Education Fair.

UAE EDUCATION FAIRS Dubai

Dates: October 15-16 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 4pm to 7.30pm

Venue: Crowne Plaza Dubai on Shaikh Zayed Road by Emirates Towers Metro Station

Abu Dhabi

Date: October 17 (Monday)

Time: 4pm to 7.30pm

Venue: Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort on Corniche Road



Find your future university in the UAE or abroad

This event offers a unique opportunity to get personalised free advice directly from senior admissions staff from around the world and within the UAE.

The UAE Education Fair brings international experts all under one roof, with representatives from more than 100 institutions showcasing a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and short courses covering everything from STEM to business, creative media, arts and humanities, AI and digital technologies, tourism, hospitality and management.

In addition, representatives from government organisations such as EducationUSA, Education in Ireland and Education Malaysia will be on hand to explain visa and immigration procedures as well as showcase the quality of education offered in their respective countries.

Moreover, attendees will find a variety of outstanding high schools, independent schools and language pathway programmes to support the transition into higher education.

And good news for parents who send their children to GEMS schools: thanks to their GEMS For Life network, special offers will be available to families attending the fair.

A full list of participating countries and institutions can be found below and on the event website, along with a schedule of daily seminars from world-renowned institutions such as Imperial College, the University of Warwick, Huron University, University of California and Trinity College Dublin.

“For decades, we’ve been running this event series in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas,” says Samir Zaveri, CEO of the UAE Education Fair. “For the UAE in particular, we’ve seen the standards of education rising and we know how important it is for families here to have access to the best education opportunities in the world.

“We’re bringing in over 100 incredible institutions from all over the globe, making it easier and more convenient for students in the Emirates to find their perfect course and shape their academic and professional future.”

