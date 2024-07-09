To mark World Oceans Day and China's National Ocean Awareness Day, the teams at PowerChina MENA’s Headquarter and Dubai Hassyan Water Desalination project, together with Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG), project developer ACWA Power and EPC consortium partner SIDEM, organised a marine ecosystem protection event at the project’s location on June 8.

The purpose of this event was to echo the theme of this year’s Oceans Day, Catalysing Action for Our Ocean and Climate.

A team of more than 60 Chinese and foreign volunteers attended a lively lecture on marine ecosystem protection by experts from EMEG. It was followed by beach clean-up, removing harmful plastic debris along the coastline where the project and the Jebel Ali Wetland Sanctuary is located.

Li Junqi, Vice-President for PowerChina MENA’s Headquarter, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers for their active participation and emphasised the importance of marine environmental protection.

He pointed out that protecting the marine ecosystem is not only the responsibility and obligation of each and every one of us, but it is also a critical measure to actively promote the construction of ecological civilisation.

Volunteers watched marine protection videos, listened attentively to experts from EMEG on marine environmental protection, and learned the importance of mangroves in protecting the marine ecological environment, its ability to store carbon and mitigating climate change.

Furthermore, the lecture conveyed critical information on how to protect sea turtles and other marine life, further enhancing everyone's understanding of marine ecological environmental protection.

Volunteers carried out signature campaigns at the event to express their commitment to marine environmental protection.

Subsequently, the volunteers visited the coastline where the project is located alongside Jebel Ali Wetland Sanctuary. Under the expert guidance of EMEG, volunteers proceeded to clean up the plastic waste and other harmful debris left along the beach. Through everyone's joint efforts, the team successfully cleaned up about 6,000m2 of coastal area successfully completing this marine environmental protection task.