Why organic is the natural choice

Milk contains calcium and protein that are necessary for children’s normal growth and bone development. And organic milk from Europe is packed with natural goodness for your family. But what exactly is organic milk? Well, it is based on the belief that nature’s way is the best way. Therefore, organic farmers in Europe try to disturb nature as little as possible and use only organic feed and farming methods. The result? Milk produced without pesticides with care for nature. It’s pure goodness from their farms to your fridge.

Ever met a spoiled cow?

The cows do all the work themselves when they’re well cared for. So, organic farmers make sure to care for the cows in a way that extends to nature’s processes. The organic cows roam freely in fields and graze for six months a year. A lot of thought has been given to animal welfare when producing organic milk. When you see the European organic label, you can see it as a stamp of approval, confirming that the milk is of the highest quality and produced with care for cows and nature.

Natural care in a glass

Just as importantly, when you buy certified organic milk from Europe, you also get an opportunity to pass on the care and introduce your child to high-quality organic foods that are produced as naturally as possible. Now, this is truly the start of a great habit for your child and your family.

