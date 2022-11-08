The grand reveal of Sukoon, Oman Insurance’s new branding, was held at the Burj Khalifa in the presence of the Chairman, board members, partners, members of the press as well as high-profile guests. This august gathering at the world’s most desirable landmark was a testament to the impact of this home-grown insurance entity and the moment will be seen as a major milestone in the organisation's journey, and, in many ways, the fulfilment of the founder's dream.

Abdulla Al Ghurair established the company in 1975 in the UAE precisely to offer an umbrella of protection and give sukoon to those in need of it. The corporate think-tank came by this name through a lot of thought and research and believe it echoes the ethical standards demanded by the founder and perpetuated by his son, present Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair.

In the 47 years that it has been at the spearhead of the insurance sector, the company has striven to ensure a sense of protection and security to every client by addressing every need as special and individual. It has been an endeavour to capture that essence of caring and commitment for its corporate rebranding as Sukoon.

Sukoon means peace of mind in several languages including Arabic and is at the core of the company's work ethic and reflects the texture of its now unrivalled services and leading position in the region.

When asked why rebranding, the answer is categorical and lies in the demands of a swiftly changing world where even the name must resonate and underscore what sets the company apart.

Insurer of choice

The new corporate identity fortifies its position as the insurer of choice in the UAE and beyond. The new name precisely represents the company’s evolution as a modern insurer that has pioneered innovation, provided unrivalled quality of service, and stood rock-solid to fulfil customer obligations.

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Sukoon, elaborates on the point with marked clarity: “In the past three years, we carried out extensive market research and brought together some of the world's best-in-class rebranding experts to guide and advise us. We have gone through several focus groups, interviews, and surveys. We have tested dozens of names, logos, and colours to finally select Sukoon. This rebranding represents a new, exciting chapter for us following our successful transformation in the past years, centred around building a rock-solid company and delivering an unrivalled quality of service to our 800,000+ clients. We have dreamed our dream and now is the time to realise it."

Diverse clientele

With a satisfied and diverse clientele and a history of setting the standard in the industry, Sukoon’s platform is what sets it apart. Its strength lies in the professionalism and dedication that marks its 650-strong staff, which is networked through its branches and available 24/7 through its call centre not to mention an active e-commerce platform. The main areas addressed include healthcare, motor, life and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine and liability) insurance options.

Committed to providing bespoke insurance solutions that are aimed at an overall protection of assets and wealth, Sukoon has written a record number of premiums in 2021 amounting to Dh3.54 billion and is also listed on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange, so the rebrand is a timely one.

With service as its core work ethic, the company believes in establishing long-term relationships and using trust as its salient feature in keeping every customer satisfied and feeling secure.

Sukoon is a new starting point where the company will leverage its foundations, to develop an exceptional insurance platform with the objective of providing an unmatched customer experience and unrivalled insurance expertise in the region.

In addition to a robust digital strategy, recent developments within the portfolio include the selection of a new health insurance medical management system; the launch of a unique Middle East medical solution; the approval to launch the first Lloyd’s Syndicate in the Gulf Cooperation Council; and the launch of Straight Through Processing for its life insurance policies with partnering banks and brokers.