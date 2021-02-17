The UAE's Sustainability Pavilion at the Dubai Expo site. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Would you like to be part of the Expo 2020 Dubai journey? The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East is hiring as it readies to welcome visitors from around the world in October this year.

Vacant positions include marketing, communication and social media monitoring, accounting, staff management, health and safety, as well as senior managerial positions and administration executives. Applications can be done through its website (www.expo2020dubai.com/). Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Here are some of the vacancies:

Assistant Manager, Social Media Monitoring: The candidate is responsible of overall online marketing and media monitoring and reports to the Head of Social Media. The role is hybrid in nature, between social media content management, social media monitoring and community management. The candidate will lead on all social media monitoring, listening, community management and insights efforts within the social team while supporting other daily social media content management tasks and operations.

The candidate will also act as the “eye and ear” of the Expo’s Social Media team and is responsible in monitoring Expo 2020’s social media ecosystem and Expo’s social channels in real-time and ensure all inbound comments and private messages are addressed and engaged with by internal teams and external agencies.

Required skills include deep understanding of the UAE social media scene, culture and trends but also experienced with working on global social media campaigns for international markets. Should be a multitasker who is well organised with excellent project management skills. Social Media monitoring and analytics experience is a must. Must have 4+ years of experience with social media channels and solid understanding of digital marketing. A Bachelor’s degree within a relevant field and knowledge of Arabic language is a plus.

Manager — Partner Marketing & Communications:The Marketing & Communications team is responsible for the overall positioning of Expo 2020 in domestic and international markets. The main responsibilities of the role include, among others, development and execution of the marketing communications plan; identifying appropriate opportunities for the partners to leverage their sponsorship of the event; establishing and maintaining a close working relationship with Expo 2020 commercial partners.

The candidate will also monitor the review and approval flow of partner assets via Expo brand portal to ensure timely and efficient turnaround in compliance with brand guidelines; and will work with Expo’s Intelligence, Strategy and Sales to monitor and report the performance of partner campaigns and activity using learning to improve results.

The candidate must have 6+ years of experience in Marketing & Communications, with preferable Account Management or Partner management experience, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university program preferably in Marketing.

The candidate must have experience in delivering multichannel campaigns, social media and online promotions. Must be enthusiastic, results and detail orientated, creative, able to work in a fast paced, start-up environment, adaptable and comfortable with change. Excellent working with groups and should have the ability to read, write and speak Arabic.

Senior Accountant — Inventory: The main responsibilities include: Aligning with the Logistics team to ensure the accuracy of the stock in the warehouse; assisting the main finance stake holder in reviewing and the reconciliation process between the SAP financials and Warehouse Management System (WMS); participating in the periodic warehouse stock counts, and more.

The candidate must have 2+ years of experience in Events Industry, as well as a Bachelor’s degree within a relevant degree (Major in Accounting); SAP Knowledge; Warehouse and Inventory experience (not less than 3 years); very strong Microsoft office skills; and experience within the real estate/construction/mega events industries is preferable.

Senior Accountant — Ticketing: The main responsibilities of the role include: maintaining credit limit schedule of each authorised ticket reseller; assisting in reviewing and checking of reseller agreements; ensuring invoices are posted correctly in the system; and more.

Must have 2+ years of experience in Events Industry, as well as a Bachelor’s degree within a relevant field (Major in Accounting); advanced computer skills. Written and verbal communication skills are necessary and must be able to manage change and cope with complex tasks. Events industry experience is preferred