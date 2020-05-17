There were prizes galore for the lucky winners with cash and luxury cars in the mix Image Credit: Shutterstock

There were plenty of reasons for many in the UAE to smile this month as National Bonds held its BIGGEST prize draw on May 3, with bondholders winning a total of Dh6.8 million in cash prizes plus luxury cars.

While the National Bonds Millionaire draw saw one expat and one UAE National walking away with Dh1 million each, two expat bondholders and two UAE Nationals also won Dh100,000 each, totalling Dh400,000 in prizes given.

His daughter, his blessing

Majed Sultan, an expat from New Zealand, is elated about being one of the winners in the National Bonds Millionaire draw. Sultan, who is self-employed, says, “National Bonds tried calling me to inform me of my win but I thought it was a prank call and therefore didn’t take it. It was later when my friends called up the same week, on Friday after seeing the National Bonds announcement, and told me I had won that the realisation set in that I had actually won the bumper prize. And what makes me really happy is the fact that I got the news on the same day my daughter, Dana turned a year old!”.

This is the first time Majed has won a major sum through a draw and he expresses his gratitude to National Bonds for its robust reward programme. “I have been investing with National Bonds for quite a long time and have been assured of returns and have won small sums of money such as Dh50 from time to time through these draws,” says Sultan.

“I always wished to invest in a place where I knew my money would be safe and I trust National Bonds with my money. They offer some amazing opportunities for people to invest their hard-earned money. I will definitely reinvest in National Bonds.”

Encouraging a culture of savings

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, says, “National Bonds has always encouraged a culture of disciplined savings among its bondholders in the country, as a resident’s ability to save and invest is the hallmark of a mature economy. Programmes such The Multiplier act as wonderful incentives and drivers for our customers to cultivate this habit and save regularly for the short and long term.”

Indian expat, Shankar Ramamurthy for instance, will invest his recent winnings towards a long-term plan for his child’s education. “My family and I are stuck here in Chennai in India because of the Covid-19 lockdown,” says Shankar while speaking to Gulf News on the phone. “During which I received a call from the team at National Bonds last week, informing me that I had won Dh10,000 as part of the prize draw for Regular Savers.”

Shankar, who holds the position of Manager, Payroll, Corporate Finance at DP World, and who invests for his 12-year-old daughter, Saikrupa as a guardian, has already planned on what he wishes to do with the winnings. “I participated in The Multiplier 2 through the mobile app under my daughter’s savings account and will use the winnings for her education. A long-term plan for her is what I have in mind,” says Shankar.

38 bondholders won Dh10,000 each, amounting to a total of Dh380,000 in prize money. Plus, in keeping with National Bonds’ goal to ensure that everyone stands an equal chance to win, the 38 winners also included four women and four minors.

Wheels of fortune

For Indian expat, Fahad Ahmed, it was excitement of a different sort when news of his win literally rolled in. “I won a brand-new BMW X2 luxury car and it’s an amazing feeling that I can’t really put in words,” says Ahmed.

“I have won token amounts of cash by participating in the National Bonds’ rewards programme but never a big prize such as a car. I am really fortunate, especially since I happened to win during the holy month of Ramadan,” he says. Ahmed also considers it wonderful that he signed up for The Multiplier draw from National Bonds, which later led to him winning his grand prize. “I received a call from National Bonds intimating me about The Multiplier campaign and I immediately increased my savings for the same. I am extremely happy that I did so,” says Ahmed.

Phase 2 of National Bonds’ The Multiplier promotion saw 83 per cent of the customers who participated winning in the regular draw and three lucky winners including Ahmed laying claim to their prizes; a BMW 5 Series and 2 BMW X2 Series cars.

1st draw for Cash & Car campaign held

National Bonds also held the first draw for its Cash & Car campaign on May 10 in which 3 bondholders won Dh25,000, Dh50,000 and Dh75,000 respectively.

The grand draw of the National Bonds Cash & Car campaign to be held on June 7 will see the lucky winner driving away in a Nissan Patrol V8

The second draw for the Cash & Car campaign will be held on May 24, with Dh100,000 in prize money for 1 winner. The grand draw, to be held on June 7 will reward a winner with a Nissan Patrol V8.