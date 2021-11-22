Image Credit: Supplied

Urethral stricture is relatively common and is associated with a significant financial cost and potentially debilitating outcomes. Strictures can occur anytime in life and cause obstruction of the urinary flow.

Men with strictures often note symptoms such as poor urinary flow, painful urination, retained urine, and painful ejaculation.

There are a variety of treatments for urethral strictures from procedures to internally cut or break open the scar to surgery. The main challenges for these procedures are the relatively high risks of recurrence and prolonged recovery time.

Traditionally, urethroplasty is the definitive surgical treatment for urethral stricture. Urothroplasty is a complex surgical procedure with high complication rates, which also mandates a few weeks of recovery that will lead to significant psychological and financial impact.

Optilume is a novel treatment for urethral strictures because it directly treats the strictured urethra and gets rid of fibrous tissue causing it. It can reduce the rate of stricture recurrence and the need for retreatment and reduce the need for urethroplasty, a more invasive procedure. The minimally invasive procedure reduces operating and recovery time and is likely to have lower risks compared with more invasive treatments. It does not require an overnight stay. All in all, Optilume has the potential to replace urethroplasty for strictures.

As part of Mediclinic’s vision to implement the most innovative technologies for better patient care, Dr Salam Alhasani, Consultant Urological Surgeon and Clinical Professor, and the Urology team at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital performed a highly successful Optilume procedure last week. Mediclinic Welcare Hospital took the lead to perform the first procedure in the UAE and the wider region.

Dr Salam Alhasani, Consultant Urological Surgeon and Clinical Professor at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital