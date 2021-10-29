Image Credit: Supplied

Stroke is ranked as the second-leading cause of death worldwide with an annual mortality rate of about 5.5 million. Not only does the burden of stroke lie in the high mortality, but the high morbidity also results in up to 50 per cent of survivors being chronically disabled.

Every minute in which a large vessel ischemic stroke is untreated, the average patient loses 1.9 million neurons, 13.8 billion synapses, and 12km of axonal fibres. Each hour in which treatment fails to occur, the brain loses as many neurons as it does in almost 3.6 years of normal aging.

In this day and age, stroke is a treatable emergency. For patients experiencing acute ischemic stroke, and for the physicians and allied health personnel treating them, every second counts. That is why Time is Brain is an important driver for the Mediclinic Middle East stroke programme in Dubai.

The Mediclinic Stroke Service sees Mediclinic hospitals in Dubai offering 24-hour, seven day a week emergency services, with state-of-the-art infrastructures, a neuro-endovascular suite, and intensive care units staffed with experienced healthcare providers trained on stroke response and treatment.

Accelerated and high-quality care

“Quality of care for our patients is our top priority and it is for this reason that Mediclinic Middle East created a time-conscious Stroke programme, which is a close collaboration between Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Mediclinic Welcare Hospital in Dubai,” says Dr Pietie Loubser, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Middle East. “The service follows the very latest treatment protocols as per international guidelines and recommendations and, with the cooperation of Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services, this model allows us to provide accelerated and high-quality care to patients across Dubai and neighbouring Sharjah.”

The availability 24/7 of neuro-interventional care at Mediclinic City Hospital allows timely revascularisation treatment for this time-sensitive medical emergency for the most complex cases. The faster the blockage of the blood vessel is resolved, the better the chance of recovery without disability.

Management of stroke patients does not stop here. In fact, the care after the acute phase is as important as the emergency care and restoring the blood flow. This aftercare is provided by a multi-disciplinary inpatient care team, where the neurologist works closely with the cardiologist and internal medicine specialist to identify the cause of the stroke so they can take the accurate approach to prevent future strokes. At Mediclinic Middle East, huge emphasis is put on initiating early rehabilitation services with speech therapy, physical and occupational therapy to maximise the chances of functional independence.

Signs of stroke

On the occasion of World Stroke Day on October 29th, Mediclinic Middle East urges people to familiarise themselves with the signs of Stroke: F.A.S.T. is one of the well-known ways of remembering how to recognise the symptoms of stroke.

