Mediclinic Middle East has launched Mediclinic at Home, a chronic disease management programme that brings together the best of virtual and physical healthcare in a seamless manner to increase compliance with treatment plans. It provides chronic disease patients with integrated care from the comfort of their home or workplace. The launch coincides with Mediclinic’s participation at Mena Telehealth Conference being held at Emirates Towers.

Based on a remote patient monitoring system developed by Huma, a leading global provider of hospital-at-home technology, Mediclinic at Home uses the patients’ mobile phones, wearable devices and other sensors to provide Mediclinic doctors with a stream of data on their health. This data enables healthcare teams to monitor patients’ evolving symptoms, advise on what care is required and alert them to when a visit from a clinician or hospital admission is needed. Mediclinic at Home helps patients to easily monitor and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension and empowers them to take control of their health, while always being connected to Mediclinic’s clinical team, who monitor their health to ensure the best outcomes for every patient.

Image Credit: Supplied

Unique features of Mediclinic at Home

• Mobile app for logging of symptoms check and vital sign readings.

• Daily monitoring and fast interventions by a doctor or nurse for readings that are out of normal range and missed readings

• Scheduled periodic doctor and nurse teleconsultation

• Health coaching

• Nutrition and exercise guidance

• Close coordination with an assigned primary care physician

• Laboratory and radiology services

• Connection to the right health service for every patient at the right time

• Nurse home visits when needed

• Home delivery of pharmacy medication

• Referral to the nearest Mediclinic facility when required

Benefits of Mediclinic at Home

• Early intervention to prevent complications

• Convenience of care from the comfort of the patient’s home or workplace

• Improved and expanded access to healthcare services through Mediclinic’s experienced network of primary care physicians who provide comprehensive remote services

• Enhanced compliance to patient care plans resulting in better health outcomes

• Patient empowerment and education including greater self-awareness about reading reference ranges and a more holistic approach to their health

“The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago accelerated the need for remote patient care to ensure that vulnerable patients continued to receive the care they required,” says David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “Mediclinic Middle East quickly redefined its healthcare offering and within a matter of weeks introduced a full suite of virtual services including video consultations and pharmacy home delivery. Mediclinic at Home is a natural continuation of this digital innovation and I am very excited about the new opportunities it offers us as a healthcare service provider, and our patients, who are actively seeking more effective and convenient ways to manage their health.”