Sam Browning, Recruitment Operations and Wellbeing Lead for Mediclinic Middle East

“As a healthcare provider, Mediclinic takes the health and wellbeing of its staff extremely seriously,” says Sam Browning, Recruitment Operations and Wellbeing Lead for Mediclinic Middle East. “When it comes to mental health in particular, we believe that everyone should feel comfortable enough to seek help when they need it, and we understand that some Mediclinic employees may prefer to speak to a mental health professional outside the Mediclinic group. We’re delighted that now employees will be able to do just that, using our existing insurance policy, but with no involvement of Mediclinic staff at any point. We hope this initiative will further encourage any member of our team to reach out for mental health support if and when they require it.”