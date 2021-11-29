Image Credit: Supplied

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 17.9 million deaths worldwide in 2016. Acute myocardial infarction, or heart attacks, account for the majority of these deaths. Survival from an acute myocardial infarction/acute coronary syndrome can be significantly improved if patients can present early to an emergency department and can be treated by a team of highly skilled physicians and allied health personnel.

With this certification, Mediclinic City Hospital’s cardiology team commits to continuous quality improvement in patient safety and standards of care for our heart patients. The accredited acute coronary syndrome programme provides a framework for standardisation, thereby reducing variation and clinical risk, and facilitating a consistent approach to the care of every patient. The programme also provides a platform to enable growth of the department with expansion of services and development of new pathways of care for all cardiac conditions.

Certification of this programme by the Joint Commission International requires Mediclinic City Hospital:

• To provide a 24/7 on-site service for primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI) for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, and cardiac surgical services.

• To have a multidisciplinary team approach that offers a full range of advanced haemodynamic support for the treatment of the most complex and critically ill patients, including those with cardiogenic shock and cardiac arrest.

• To meet nine standardised performance measures such as ECG and diagnosis within 10 minutes of arrival, and time from arrival at the hospital to PCI ≤ 90 minutes.

Matthew Dronsfield, Director of Mediclinic City Hospital, said, “Quality of care for our patients is our top priority and it is for this reason that Mediclinic City Hospital created a time-conscious acute coronary syndrome programme. Our team follows the very latest treatment protocols as per international guidelines and recommendations and, with the cooperation of Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services, this certified programme allows us to provide accelerated and high-quality care to patients in our hospital.”