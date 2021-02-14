Image Credit: Supplied

Air Maniax and Street Maniax, Dubai’s inflatable and trampoline parks, are back in action with all the safety guidelines and precautionary measures against Covid-19 in place.

“The most important thing for us is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members,” says Riyaz Suterwalla, Co-founder and CEO of the parent company, View Emirates, which operates the two recreational facilities.

“All of our friendly, professional staff have now been vaccinated and have completed a safety training module, so the only thing they’re spreading is the joy that gets kids jumping.”

As part of efforts to create more awareness about the precautionary measures and ensure greater compliance, safety and sanitation videos are played throughout the parks. In addition to regular cleaning procedures including deep cleaning prior to opening, workers clean and disinfect touch points every hour.

At Air Maniax, guests will have to get their temperatures checked before running wild across its 15,000-sq-foot inflatable arena, conquering the Warrior Assault course, flying through the air on Zip Zag, or becoming champions at Lazer Frenzy or Meltdown.

The same goes for guests at Street Maniax too. It’s only after the staff makes sure they don’t have a temperature that they get to enjoy a variety of exhilarating and adventurous experiences. Once cleared, they can suspend themselves from the Cable Way high above the ground; feel their instincts kick into overdrive in Dodgeball; base jump into an inflatable bag from the Jump Tower; practise their timing, patience and precision in Meltdown; test their upper and lower body strength, stamina and speed in Ninja Warrior’ jump, bob and weave through the free-run Trampoline Parkour course; feel their hearts in their mouths in the Quick Flight immersive experience; perform insane tricks in Walk The Wall; run up the Warped Wall; or immerse themselves in the street fighter reality game Hado Ar.

For children interested in learning how to flip, there’s the Flip Academy as well.

“Dubai has always positioned itself at the forefront of all industry sectors, a place that is synonymous with creating the biggest and the best. However, when it came to family sport and recreational facilities - as I discovered with my own kids - this was sadly not true as it seemed to lag behind other countries,” explains Suterwalla.

“I therefore wanted to create a concept that would put Dubai and the UAE back on the map so to speak. I was not interested in just another international franchise that was exported to the UAE.

Riyaz Suterwalla, Co-founder and CEO of the parent company, View Emirates, which operates the two recreational facilities, is seen here with his family

“I was motivated to create a unique and fun-filled family sports and recreational facility, a home-grown UAE business, to improve their health and well-being.”

That’s exactly what the Maniax concept has turned out to be - a safe place for children to have good, clean, fun.

And when they are having fun, you can sit back and watch your children or catch up with your friends at the parks’ café enjoying freshly brewed coffee and a wonderful selection of food and beverages.