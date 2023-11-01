JMBR Courier Services, a leading courier delivery company, has taken significant strides towards promoting environmental sustainability. With a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and preserving the environment, JMBR has implemented various programmes and initiatives to ensure a greener and more sustainable future.
One of the key efforts undertaken by JMBR Courier Services is the adoption of eco-friendly delivery methods. “We have incorporated electric vehicles into our fleet, significantly reducing emissions and minimising its impact on air quality,” says Bashir Mahamood, Managing Director at JMBR Courier Services. “We have also implemented several internal measures to reduce our carbon footprint, including optimising delivery routes and using eco-friendly packaging materials. By embracing these sustainable options, JMBR aims to contribute to the overall reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the logistics industry.”
In addition to these measures, JMBR Courier Services has initiated recycling programmes within its facilities. It has implemented comprehensive waste management systems, ensuring proper disposal and recycling of packaging materials. By encouraging employees to participate in recycling efforts, JMBR seeks to create a culture of environmental consciousness within its workforce.
Furthermore, JMBR Courier Services actively collaborates with local environmental organisations and initiatives. It regularly participates in beach clean-ups and other community-based environmental projects. By engaging in these activities, JMBR demonstrates its commitment to preserving the environment and actively contributing to the betterment of local ecosystems.
“These efforts are just the beginning,” Mahamood says. “We intend to regularly carry out similar programmes in the future to promote environmental sustainability. By continuously evaluating and improving our practices, we aim to set an example for the courier delivery industry and inspire others to take action for a greener future.”
Through the adoption of eco-friendly delivery methods, recycling programmes, and active collaboration with environmental organisations, JMBR is making significant strides towards reducing its environmental impact. It has emerged as a frontrunner in promoting environmental sustainability within the logistics sector. With a commitment to continuous improvement, JMBR wants to inspire others in the industry and contribute to a greener and more sustainable world.