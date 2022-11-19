Bigger is better

Icons of Porsche is a meeting ground for Porsche enthusiasts, families and a variety of international and local communities driven by a shared passion for classic cars, art, music, off-roading and exciting experiences.

Up to 7,000 visitors attended the inaugural edition in 2021, with 1,000 Porsche cars on display, making it the largest gathering of Porsches ever in the region. It included some of the most exciting highlights from the brand’s rich racing heritage, as well as rare classic road cars and design studies making their first ever appearance at a public event outside of Porsche’s home country Germany.

Now, the second edition promises an even larger gathering, with the event having some amazing surprises in store for visitors.

The 17,000 square metre venue will play up an exciting mix of experiences, continuing with the biggest display of classic Porsches anywhere in the region, as well as artwork installations from renowned artists, popular F&B vendors and exciting entertainment acts.

Image Credit:

Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, is extremely excited about the second edition of Icons of Porsche, especially after the stupendous success of the inaugural edition in 2021.

“Icons of Porsche is a celebration of Porsche’s amazing heritage. Last year’s event was one of the most impressive car displays this region has ever seen, with over 200 classic Porsche sports cars present,” says Dr Bräunl.

“The safari theme for this year’s event will deliver a lot of exciting moments and engaging experiences. Attendees can expect to see some famous Porsche vehicles from throughout our rich history, with pedigree and success off-road as well as on the racetrack.

“We are planning to deliver a calendar event that is not to be missed. It will be the ultimate platform to experience classic-car nostalgia in connection with art, culture and the community.” However, it’s not just classic cars that will wow crowds.

Celebrating milestones

The family-friendly event is set to feature multiple celebrations of key milestones including 20 years of Porsche Cayenne, the brand’s first SUV model, and 50 Years of Porsche Design. Icons of Porsche is also to be a meeting place for Porsche Clubs across the region as they celebrate an incredible 70 Years of Porsche Clubs.

Porsche Museum cars at this year’s Icons of Porsche festival

911 SC San Remo Image Credit:

924 Carrera GTRS Rallye Image Credit:

911 SC Safari Image Credit:

All that is new

While auto enthusiasts get to drool over classic Porsche lines, Icons of Porsche also promises new attractions to engage wider audiences. This includes the addition of real life and virtual driving experiences; an Esports arena that will offer attendees the opportunity to test their racing simulator skills in a Porsche against other competitors; and a special off-road course that offers an adventurous passenger ride experience in Porsche Cayenne models. However, it’s not just the cars that will entertain visitors.

Something for everyone

Icons of Porsche is also hosting a photography competition over the course of the two-day gala, with contestants working to a succinct brief - capture cars, community and automotive culture in a single winning frame. Participants will be judged by a panelist jury that includes René Staud and Florian Müller, who will shortlist the top 10 entries. The lucky winner gets featured on Porsche’s social media pages and take home an epic prize.

Porsche owners can also join the Classic Car Award, open to owners of classic Porsches, while F1 enthusiasts get the opportunity to meet and greet track heroes such as Mark Webber.

Kids have it sorted at the event as well, from options to try out their pedal car driving skills and getting a membership in the exclusive Porsche 4Kids Club, to indulging in arts and crafts and various recreational activities.

Live entertainment from Dj Lituik, Walter Scalzone, and Aleksandra Kristic rounds off a tantalising itinerary for the 2-day spectacular.

Need to know

Icons of Porsche will be split into five distinctive thematic zones for visitors to explore:

• Adventure Camp: An exploration of Porsche’s adventurous and rebellious side, attendees can expect a mix of off-road, overland and rallying displays, with famous museum race cars, special modified cars and driving experiences.

• Community Village: A marketplace for all who are fascinated by car culture and want to embrace the Porsche lifestyle. This merchandise hub features popular brand partners, a one-stop shop for Porsche items and activations that will give every visitor a piece of the festival to take home.

• Design Factory: A hub dedicated to car making artistry and its influence on lifestyle. Featuring Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Design, the zone showcases the brand’s design process, heritage and a variety of iconic sports cars built to perform and turn heads.

• Electric Field: A modern desert metropolis for all to discover the thrilling speed of Porsche cars in-game at the Esports arena and to be entertained with special installations that show how Porsche shaped the world of pop culture in movies, digital art and gaming.

• Art Valley: A galleria of unique artworks from renowned international and local artists who have been inspired by Porsche. Here visitors are guaranteed to be inspired and will have opportunities to get creative themselves.

Image Credit:

Register to attend the Icons of Porsche two-day festival. It is free of charge, so be sure to register before it is too late.