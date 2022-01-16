Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event, marks its return today, promising visitors its most comprehensive world-class conference programme yet, with cybersecurity and technology at the forefront.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until January 18, the 23rd edition of the show is held under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the theme of uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations.

As part of the conference, an outstanding programme addressing the industry’s most vital discussions will be delivered by six action-packed content pillars; Global Security Leaders’ Summit, Protecting Future Connected Cities and Citizens, Agile First Responders, Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure, Cyber Lab and a KSA Focus Day.

Attendees can expect to hear from hundreds of renowned speakers from public and private sectors, including exclusive international headliners including General Sir Nick Carter, former head of the British Armed forces, Sir Alex Younger, former MI6 Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service and FC, a renowned ethical hacker who will be speaking in the region for the first time. They will also have access to unique discussions between regional and global leaders, technical breakthroughs, proven strategies, and productive spaces for meaningful and productive learning, in addition to networking and collaboration.

As part of its ongoing efforts to deliver a unique experience each year, Intersec has made several additions in 2022, including tech disruption zones featuring the latest innovations and product pitches, a three-day cyber security agenda with experts focused on building resilience, workshops for incident preparedness, management, command and control and forensics, and The Fridge, a dedicated section for high-level, closed-door discussions, restricted to security cleared attendees.

Hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, together with international country pavilions, are set to gather again for the first time in two years, showcasing products and solutions for fire, security, cybersecurity, safety and emergency services, and are excited to reconnect with the region’s most important buyers, practitioners and influencers.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the health and safety of all attendees remains Intersec’s number one priority, with the organisers strictly adhering to all rules and regulations laid out by government authorities, including Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality,

Furthermore, the DWTC venue is certified with the prestigious Bureau Veritas SafeGuard Label, which attests to its compliance with the highest hygiene standards. Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, has developed detailed checklists with global health, safety and hygiene specialists to ensure safe procedures are in place for the resumption of business operations in line with local and international best practices. Thorough audits are carried out to ensure that these measures are implemented across the venue efficiently.