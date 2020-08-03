InstaShop gave its users the option to donate grocery boxes through the InstaShop applications Video Credit: Supplied

The coronavirus pandemic has put life on hold for many people in the UAE. One of the most excruciating parts is the feeling of utter helplessness in the face of widespread suffering and hardship. Yet, even during a time of economic uncertainty, some companies are refusing to compromise on their values.

To contribute towards the nation’s efforts in combating the economic impact of the crisis, InstaShop, a homegrown marketplace on demand delivery app, raised Dh550,000 through its first donation programme that ran during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year.

InstaShop gave its users the option to donate grocery boxes through the InstaShop applications; more than 3,000 boxes were donated, which in turn raised over half a million dirhams in value. These donation boxes were distributed to those severely impacted by the pandemic, in partnership with two local charities, the Dar Al Ber Society and Valley of Love.

Dar Al Ber Society, an integral partner in this effort, helped donate Dh350,000 worth of groceries to families in need Image Credit: Supplied

Dar Al Ber Society, an integral partner in this effort, helped donate Dh350,000 worth of groceries to families in need. “In these hard times of the pandemic, it has been proved that technology plays an essential role in daily life,” said Faris Al Hammadi, Manager of Communication at Dar Al Ber Society.

“InstaShop has offered the donation option on their applications and with their partnership with us and generosity of their users, we have managed to raise Dh350,000 worth of groceries to distribute to people in need.”

Valley of Love has played an essential role as well during the donation programme, helping distribute over 500 grocery boxes to labour camps and families who were not able to make ends meet.

“On behalf of Valley of Love, I would like to thank InstaShop and its generous customers for these food kits that we are distributing on a weekly basis to distressed families in the UAE,” said Garth Mitchell, Coordinator of Valley of Love. “Many of them have lost their jobs and have no money to pay rent; they send their wishes and thanks to everyone who has contributed to make this donation programme successful.”

In addition to this, over 500 grocery donation boxes were delivered to individuals who approached InstaShop directly asking for help.

Through these tough times the UAE community has shown an immense amount of caring and solidarity. - Ioanna Angelidaki, Founder and CMO, InstaShop

“Through these tough times the UAE community has shown an immense amount of caring and solidarity,” said Ioanna Angelidaki, Founder and CMO of InstaShop. “From the first days of the pandemic our users have been asking us for a way to donate groceries and this is how in May 2020 we launched our first donation programme. We are blessed to see it successful and we sincerely thank our partners, Dar Al Ber and Valley of Love who enabled us and our users to give back to our community and help families in need.”

InstaShop will continue to support the local community whenever the need arises.

A one-stop-shop solution

InstaShop was introduced to Dubai in 2015 as a grocery delivery app; today InstaShop has onboard various local retailers apart from grocery stores such as pharmacies, butcheries, pet shops and more, evolving into a one-stop-shop solution designed for convenience.

InstaShop users can shop everything they need from trusted local shops directly through their mobile app or the web-shop and enjoy a delivery of about 60 minutes depending on location. The ease and convenience of the service is the reason why InstaShop is the leading company in the on-demand grocery delivery market in the UAE, with more than 450,000 active users, present in five countries and expanding and having been nominated for three consecutive years as one of the most promising startups in the Arab world by Forbes.