Icons of Porsche is back for its third edition after a successful outing last year. After seeing more than 15,000 people make their way to the Slab at Dubai Design District in 2022, the coolest car gathering in the region is set to be even bigger and better this year. Drawing Porsche enthusiasts, car lovers as well as families and trendsetters to the two-day event from November 25-26 will be a diverse list of attractions.

The first public display of the new Panamera, a supercar showcase led by the Mission X all-electric hypercar concept, the biggest display of classic Porsche models in the Middle East, immersive art installations and fun family activities will all be on show.

“Icons of Porsche shows the passion of the Porsche community in the Middle East and has become an internationally recognised event,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“This year we will attempt to go one better with the reveal of several new Porsche models that have never been seen in the region before, as well as activations and entertainment for the whole family.”

Dream in Full Colour

Making this year’s gathering more vibrant is the theme, Dream in Full Colour, to mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche. In 1948, Ferdinand Porsche built the first Porsche, the 356 No 1 Roadster. He famously stated, “In the beginning I looked around and could not find the car I dreamed of. So I decided to build it myself.”

Seventy-five years later, Icons of Porsche will celebrate this milestone using colour as an example of its courage to innovate.

In a nod to other milestones such as the 60th anniversary of 911 and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this year’s gathering will feature a showcase of every 911 generation. The Porsche Museum in Germany is also sending famous classic Porsche race cars such as the 917 KH Renntaxi and the Porsche RS Spyder.

The spotlight on innovation will continue with the Mission X, a two-seater concept of a hypercar with Le Mans-style doors and a high-performance yet efficient electric power train. It offers a power-to-weight ratio of one PS per kilogram and downforce in excess of that delivered by the current 911 GT3 RS. A sight not to be missed, it will be the fastest road-legal vehicle should it go into production.

Image Credit: Supplied

Also on display will be artwork installations from renowned artists, popular food and beverage vendors, and a special Porsche merchandise pavilion that offers lifestyle items for everyone.

Register for your complimentary single or family tickets now at www.iconsofporsche.com