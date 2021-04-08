Image Credit: Supplied

There’s no denying that one of the greatest things that made our lives easier during this pandemic has been the ease of getting products and services delivered right to our doorstep here in the UAE. The newest service on the block comes with services mainly aimed at men in the region.

HomeCuts is a newly launched barber and salon service providing premium grooming services for men and kids - with nail care for the ladies.

Grooming services whenever you need, in the comfort of your home HomeCuts YoutTube

Premium at-home services

Now you can sit, relaxed in your home, on your balcony or even in your garden while the qualified team from HomeCuts takes care of you. Services for men include hair-cuts, hair-dyes, manicures, beard trimming and shaping and so much more. Need grooming services for the kids? Not a worry, HomeCuts has you covered. Ladies can treat themselves to a mani-pedi whilst the highly-trained team from HomeCuts handles the rest of the family

Image Credit: Supplied

The HomeCuts team comes with a comfortable leather arm chair, mirror, table and sealed equipment that follows a strict “Sterilized, Sanitized, and Sealed” process. All you need to do is provide them a little space. Not just that, they do temperature checks at the door and have a ‘No hair left behind’ policy for after they’re done providing their services.

A very important thing to be known about HomeCuts is that their entire time is their own in-house expertly trained team. By using their services, you will not have third-party service providers coming into your home. This enables HomeCuts to guarantee the highest quality of service and enables you to have peace of mind when using their services.

Image Credit: Supplied

Want to make a booking?

If you’d like to get yourself or your loved one pampered and groomed at home, currently there are two ways to book services. First, you can book the services directly through WhatsApp or second, you can make a booking on the Fresha app.

HomeCuts themselves currently have their app in the works with unique features like "track your groomers arrival". Keep an eye on HomeCuts on social media for the upcoming announcement.

The best part? You don’t have to make a booking every month. With the app, you’ll soon be able to subscribe to their monthly ‘Grooming bundles’ where you have the customisability to make your own plan or choose from their existing subscription models.

Just want to try it out? Don’t worry. HomeCuts also offers their ‘Non-Plan service’ where you can just select the service you want and make a one-time payment.