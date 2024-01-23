Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay, the latest addition to IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Holiday Inn brand, is now open and introduces the innovative Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept in the UAE.

Located in the heart of Dubai's business and recreation hub, the hotel offers an ideal retreat for both corporate and leisure travellers. Conveniently situated 15 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay allows easy access to top tourist landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and Dubai Canal among others.

Guests are welcome to relax in one of 275 stylishly modern and well-furnished rooms and suites. These accommodations, equipped with state-of-the-art conveniences including 55-inch flat screens with plush comfortable beds, provide an added delight with select rooms offering stunning views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. The hotel provides meeting-and-event suites catering for up to 120 attendants suitable for business travellers. The state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities make them suitable for any business or social event including meetings, conferencing, and exhibitions.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Open Lobby is one of the hotel’s distinct features, an innovative concept that transforms the traditional hotel lobby into a multi-functional hub, fostering a dynamic environment where individuals can seamlessly blend work, dining and social interactions. The design incorporates connected facilities to enhance the overall experience.

"The launch of the Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay marks a significant milestone in our commitment to redefine guest experiences,” says Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East and Africa. “The Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept revolutionises the way guests interact with hotel spaces, creating a dynamic and integrated environment. We are confident that this innovative approach will set new standards in hospitality, offering guests a unique and memorable stay."

There are modern recreational facilities in the hotel, including a 24-hour gym, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa, and a yoga room. Santai, the spa offers invigorating body treatments that guests can indulge in after experiencing a busy day of either business or tourism.

Image Credit: Supplied

Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is a perfect choice for families with kids aged 12 and below staying and eating for free.

"We are thrilled to open the Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay, the first of its kind in the UAE with the new Open Lobby concept,” says Bruno Hivon, General Manager, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay. “This innovative approach to hospitality sets the stage for a new era in guest experience, combining functionality and relaxation seamlessly. Whether you are here for business or leisure, our hotel promises a memorable stay in the heart of Dubai."

Dining at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is a vibrant experience with a chic European restaurant, an alfresco dining venue and a bakery all set to meet your culinary needs.

Brasserie on 1

Located on the first floor, Brasserie on 1 is a casual yet sophisticated eatery offering quality modern European cuisine. Featuring an open kitchen and a chic bar, it’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy a night out.

From rosemary-baked Camembert with freshly baked crusty bread to steamed moules marinière with crisp and fluffy Belgian fries, Brasserie on 1 presents an authentic and flavoursome dining experience, perfect for the whole family.

La Plancha

This terraza Mexicana is Holiday Inn’s take on authentic Mexican street food serving up the best vibes in town. La plancha is a style of food preparation that combines high-temperature searing with a small amount of smoking, and the eats are influenced by taquerias, cantinas and street-side carts to bring you a real taste of Mexico.

Whether you’re joining for a chilled pool day with cold drinks and loaded nachos, or an alfresco dinner of the freshest grilled fish, most succulent steaks or sizzling prawns, every dish is freshly made and will leave your taste buds tingling.

Crumbs!

With comfy seating, high speed Wi-Fi and power outlets, make Crumbs! your office for the day and enjoy hearty soups and fresh salads from the kitchen, or stop by to grab a fresh sourdough baguette or smoked salmon bagel to take home and devour in private. With a passion for pastry, Crumbs! has a dizzying array of cakes, pastries and wraps on offer.