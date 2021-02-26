Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s increasing attraction as a health and wellness destination has paved the way for private healthcare to flourish in the emirate, offering the highest standards and quality care for medical visitors from the region and across the world, not to mention an existing community of citizens and residents with discerning preferences.

Emerging as one of Dubai’s most luxurious medical care facilities providing a first-class environment for diagnostic and wellness pursuits is Valiant Clinic and Hospital. The hospital is boldly setting a trend in the luxury healthcare segment to meet the needs of patients who have the penchant for details when it comes to getting their treatment done.

The boutique clinic and hospital, located within Dubai’s new and upscale destination and retail complex City Walk, is making way for its patients to access a premium multi-specialty facility, served by physicians, surgeons and health professionals experienced in evidence-based healthcare in line with the international standards of ethics and quality.

As a community-based and patient-centred healthcare network, Valiant Clinic and Hospital adheres to the highest standards in safety and the national precautionary measures, ensuring patients and visitors a comfortable experience while maintaining the health protocols against the spread of the Covid-19.

The modern facility has an evidence-based design with green spaces and visual aesthetics as a part of its commitment to provide a healing environment and ease any visitor from worry as they enter the spacious environment in a 15,000-square-metre facility. It caters to patients seeking consultation experiences in an exclusive and luxurious environment that meets their specific needs.

Valiant Clinic and Hospital hails from the Belhoul Lifecare, which has established its name as one of the most reputable in the UAE and the region’s medical community in the past 25 years.

The clinic and hospital offer a holistic healthcare experience from the moment they enter the door of Valiant Clinic and Hospital to their complete recovery. Its patient-centric approach is supported by state-of-the-art medical technologies and internationally trained and Western board-certified medical experts, backed by highly experienced allied staff in the field.

Suite of wellness

Overall wellness is one of the main highlights under Valiant’s care where individuals can benefit from a suite of health services for any of their concerns. The wide range of services enable patients to avail premium services and facilities through Valiant’s special packages programme with easy payment schemes, which are valid until March 31, 2021.

Allergy skin test such as six or eight times of skin prick test for respiratory allergens is available for a minimum of Dh345. Cervical screening, which involves specialist consultation and pap smear, comes to only Dh300.

For weight loss programme involving Elipse Balloon, patients are treated with gastric balloon placement (non-surgical), abdominal X-ray, gastroenterology consultation, six months of dietary coaching within eight sessions, and use of a smart scale application to track progress, for a total cost of Dh13,999, while other custom-designed obesity and weight-loss programme comes for only Dh1,500.

For Invisalign dental services, which cost Dh15,999, patients are provided with comprehensive exam, panoramic, Invisalign records, use of KOR double syringe only, and retainer.

Taking care of aviators

Valiant Clinic and Hospital also brings home to Dubai unique and emerging specialties such as aviation medicine, which has been gaining importance in recent years.

“Due to the rapid transmission of communicable diseases while inflight, as well as the range of preventive, occupational, environmental, and clinical aspects for inflight personnel, medical services for the aviation sector becomes even more important, especially in strategic flight hubs such as Dubai,” says Dr Mustapha Rashid, Specialist Family Medicine & Aviation Medical Examiner (AME). “The availability of this specialty at Valiant Clinic and Hospital meets the emirate’s busy aviation sector’s needs for world- class diagnostic and medical examination centre.”

Valiant’s Aviation Centre offers aviation medical examinations that meet the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) medical renewal for pilots and air traffic controllers, as well as GCAA medical renewal and initial test for cabin crew. It also conducts aviation cardiology examinations for all airline professionals as well as for crew with licence restrictions. Other tests available include ENT examinations and drug screening services for all aviation purposes.

Holistic pain management

Managing pain can be challenging for many sufferers and the hospital has taken a comprehensive pain management approach to alleviate the conditions of patients.

Dr Mohamed Salah El Toukhy, Consultant for Pain Medicine, says: “We have a supportive environment that empowers patients in facing the debilitating effects of pain on their physical and mental well-being. Patients suffering from acute and chronic pain can benefit from advanced treatment options, which enable them to control and reduce the associated stress, anxiety and depression caused by pain.”

A combination of different therapies, which include medication, interventional procedures, and rehabilitation therapy through a specialised team of physiotherapists, help its patients who are suffering from low back/sacroiliac joint pain, leg pain and sciatica, herniated discs, and degenerative disc disease (discogenic pain), neck pain and headache, and nerve pain.

High-profile orthopaedic experts

For bones and joints surgery, patients can rely upon the expertise of known international experts in the field including Dr Milan Handl, a specialist orthopaedic surgeon who is experienced in treating a wide range of cases including musculoskeletal disorders and elective trauma situations for all patient age groups – from infants to the elderly – and in treating sports injuries.

“Here at Valiant Clinic and Hospital, we are equipped with the most up-to-date procedures to treat joint cartilage repair including grafts, scaffolds utilisation, and intra-articular ligaments reconstruction,” he says. “We also consider total joints replacement as a proper solution for severe degenerative stages in all joints, in addition to employing the most advanced in treatment for muscles and tendons using PRP or mesenchymal stem cells.”

Dr Charalampos Harris Zourelidis is an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital who exercises the full spectrum of a multidisciplinary approach to the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders such as sport injuries, joint pain, arthritis, acute and chronic back pain, and fractures. “Evidence-based care practice has become an essential aspect of treatment in modern medicine and brings in strong value for patients as they are first educated about their condition to enable them to thoroughly make informed choices of the suitable and most comfortable treatment options,” says Dr Zourelidis. “The multidisciplinary approach provides us with the opportunity to address and discuss difficult or highly unique cases.”

For spine treatments, Dr Zbigniew J. Brodzinski, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, leads the team of spine experts notable for their abilities, having given care to some of the most difficult-to-treat conditions including degenerative scoliosis and other spine deformities, cervical (neck) spine problems, herniated discs, spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis, spine trauma, vertebral fractures due to osteoporosis, spinal tumours, and acquired spine abnormalities.

“Surgery is the last resort, but if needed, we have highly trained surgeons from the United States and Europe who can perform minimally invasive techniques, which use the latest operations equipment such neuronavigational and neuromonitoring devices, while for complex spine surgery, precision is of utmost importance, and we use a computer-assisted 3D spinal navigation surgery to ensure accuracy and optimize safety,” he adds.

Complementing medical innovation and world-class experts with a strategic location and a modern and luxurious setting, Valiant Clinic and Hospital is set to pave a new path of healthcare excellence for Dubai’s pampered residents and visitors as they go through life-changing experiences towards revitalising and reviving their health to the optimum condition.

