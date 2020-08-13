The AI based approach being implemented by Saudi German Hospital will have a direct impact on enhancement of care management, leverage data for clinical based research activities and completely redefine the patient-centric healthcare delivery model Image Credit: Supplied

Saudi German Hospitals Group UAE (SGH) has announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, the US based global technology leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to implement AI-powered software bots to help improve patient care and automate end-to-end business processes.

The AI based approach will have a direct impact on enhancement of care management, leverage data for clinical based research activities and completely redefine the patient-centric healthcare delivery model.

Engr. Sobhi Batterjee – Chairman – Saudi German Hospitals Group, said, "The AI will act as a catalyst to leverage data analytics and better understand the healthcare needs of its customers/patient base, thus empowering SGH UAE to curate personalised care plans, adapt evidence based practice, predict disease courses and much more to take the healthcare experience and delivery to the next level. However, Artificial Intelligence will never replace doctors, but it will act as a companion to the doctors in providing better care for the patients. All these are in line with the leadership vision and strategy of the UAE government and rulers to use the power of AI to help minimise the burden of chronic diseases, ultimately for the welfare of the citizens and residents of the UAE and the community at large.

Dr Reem Osman – Group CEO, Saudi German Hospitals UAE, said, “The addition of newest AI capabilities allows SGH Hospital to add value and support caregivers in the treatment process by providing deeper insights on the patient’s specific condition, lifestyle and patient behaviour in real time. The automation will also increase the efficiency of caregivers and patients by reducing the administrative manual work and provide necessary information to the patients such as whether the service is covered by their insurance or not. This initiative takes us one step closer to our objective to continue to redefine a patient-centric healthcare delivery system, thereby empowering individuals to proactively manage their health.”

The core objective of intelligent automation is to perform more time-consuming / manual tasks, enabling staff to concentrate on more qualitative patient care. Bots for processes that are part of a patient's journey will simplify the experience and bots for back office processes will strengthen the platform of delivery.

SGH has always believed in adapting meaningful technology, the real IT is when the end user understands it and believes its adaption is the path to an improved experience, the appropriate alignment of intelligent automation with existing systems will improve the overall ecosystem.

"We are privileged to partner with the Saudi German Hospital UAE. This AI initiative will equip SGH UAE with cutting-edge technologies to redefine health and care in the new post Covid-19 pandemic era," said the spokesperson of Automation Anywhere.