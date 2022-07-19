Image Credit: Supplied

Professor K. Ray Chaudhuri, MBBS, FRCP (London), FRCP (Edinburgh), MD, and DSc, FEAN, who serves as the Professor and Medical Director of Neurology/Movement Disorders at King’s College Hospital and King’s College London, has been recognised as the 4th leading expert in Parkinson’s Disease in the world by Expertscape, based on academic publications as well as clinical repute.

The award is a direct result of Prof Ray’s breakthrough in advanced research and therapies for Parkinson’s patients, evident by over 500 peer-reviewed publications, several books on non-motor aspects of Parkinson’s and Restless legs syndrome, and global accolades bestowed by prestigious institutions such as the British Medical Association, European Academy of Neurology and the Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) South London, Van Andel Institute of Neurology (USA), Brasov University (Romania) to name a few.

Professor Dr K. Ray Chaudhuri, Medical Director of Neurology/Movement Disorders at King’s College Hospital and King’s College London Image Credit: Supplied

“I am humbled and honoured by this recognition,” says Prof Chaudhuri. “When I look back on the journey that Dr Vinod Metta and I embarked upon to launch the King’s College Hospital London Dubai’s Parkinson’s Foundation Centre of Excellence, I feel incredibly proud of the massive strides we have made in Parkinson’s treatment and research, particularly in favour of those who lacked access to quality care in the region.”

In just a span of two years, patients have grown from 2 to 500+, from across the GCC, MENA, Europe, and Asia. The ground-breaking work of the team has ensured the wellbeing of thousands who suffer from the disease in this part of the world. “This recognition is one that we share as a community in the fight against Parkinson’s,” adds Prof Chaudhuri.

Dr Vinod Metta, Consultant Interventional Neurologist and Movement Disorders, Dystonia, Parkinson's Specialist Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Vinod Metta, Consultant Interventional Neurologist and Movement Disorders, Dystonia, Parkinson's Specialist says he is incredibly proud of Prof Ray’s achievements and accolades. “He is an embodiment of dedication, and perseverance and it is an honour and privilege to work with him,” says Dr Metta. “I’m most proud of the work we have done to set up a world-class tertiary Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Research Centre at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, alongside a versatile platform for collaborative clinical and genetic research that has ushered in a new wave of innovation in the field of Parkinson’s disease.”

