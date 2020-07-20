The CSR project is the company’s commitment towards the society and people

MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals is actively supporting the fight against Covid-19 with its first big corporate social responsibility (CSR) project of 2020, encouraging its employees in the UAE to donate blood.

The company joined forces with the Dubai Blood Donation Centre to organise a voluntary blood donation campaign on July 16, 2020, in its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at JAFZA, aiming to give life and hope to people in need. On this special day, the team at MicroSynergy managed to collect a significant amount of blood from donors.

For the company and its employees, the belief of 'giving’ has a special meaning, and this CSR project is their commitment towards society and people.

“One thing that all blood donors have in common is a feeling of pride, knowing that the blood they donated will have a profound impact on someone who is in need,” said Lea Ann Saldavia. “I always wanted to donate blood but never had an opportunity. My company has made my dream come true by organising charity work at my convenience.”

Thanking his company for initiating this campaign, Abdul Rasheed said the Covid situation made him realise that he has to be responsible for the community. “My company has organised the blood donation drive where I can be the part of the social responsibility,” he said.

Another employee, Vivekanda Shenoy, said, “A blood donation truly is a gift of life that healthy individuals can give others in their community and I am proud of my company for organising this blood donation drive.”

MicroSynergy has expressed sincere gratitude to all its employees, who volunteered to donate blood, and encouraged them to take part in future blood donation campaigns and become systematic blood donors and responsible citizens. The company is also grateful to the medical practitioners of Dubai Blood Donation Centre, who worked enthusiastically on the day.

Since its inception in 2015, Microsynergy Pharmaceuticals has grown to become one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in UAE. Today the company’s operations are well supported by its state-of-the-art GMP-licensed manufacturing facility in Dubai. The facility adheres to intelligent quality management systems to meet the international standards.

Through its vision and commitment to provide right to affordable world class generics, Microsynergy has filled the gap of many unmet needs of healthcare professionals and patients. The company is driven by a strong passion to improve the quality of people’s life and affordable products.

From developing a distinct portfolio (through R&D, acquisitions and licensing), we have the capacity, capability and expertise to manufacture and supply high-quality products.