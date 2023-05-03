Earlier this year His Highness President Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced that 2023 will be the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has decided to support this vision with its own initiative involving families in Dubai, in collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). The initiative marks the occasion of the opening of its newly renovated and reinvented Maternity Unit.

From May until the end of December 2023, every couple that decides to have their baby delivered at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital will be a part of the Adopt a Tree project.

Planting the trees will contribute to enhancing the health and well-being of the people as well as help achieve UAE’s strategy to create carbon sinks and tackle the issue of climate change.

“When we talk about the future, we think about the new generations and what we are leaving behind for them,” says Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson and Co-founder of EEG. “We at EEG are extremely honoured to work together with Mediclinic Welcare Hospital on this incredible initiative. A total of 700 indigenous saplings will be planted on October 27 in Abu Dhabi. There is no better way to celebrate COP28 than doing actual action-packed events for a sustainable future.”

Over the past 25 years, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital’s team of obstetricians and gynaecologists, alongside the midwives and nurses, have helped deliver thousands of healthy babies to different generations of UAE parents.

The Maternity Unit has undergone a complete renovation, offering expectant mothers a unique blend of clinical excellence and hospitality. With a range of choices available, mothers-to-be can select a maternity room that suits their needs and provides optimal comfort and safety. From standard accommodation to more luxurious options, these rooms have been designed and equipped to cater to the individual preferences of each mother. The goal is to ensure that all expectant mothers receive the highest level of care and are able to make the most of their birthing experience.

“At Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, we believe that all women have the right to make informed choices about their pregnancy and delivery,” says Dr Alphy S. Puthiyidom, Head of the OB-GYN Department. “We endeavour to provide a supportive environment, guiding couples through their pregnancy and preparing them in the best possible way for this unique life event. Now our patients will have the access to upgraded comfort to suit their needs during the most important event in their lives while being supported by the experienced medical team.”