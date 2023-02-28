Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai is leading the way in endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), which is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure for esophageal, gastric and colorectal cancers.
“ESD is the primary modality for treating esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), confined to the superficial esophageal mucosa,” explains Dr Mazin Rasool Aljabiri, Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist and Head of Gastroenterology at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Dubai. “It is also considered for selected patients with Barrett's esophagus and early gastric cancers. ESD is also perfect for treating colonic lesions larger than 2cm that are suspected invasive cancers with limited (shallow) invasion depth, all rectal lesions larger than 2cm that are non-granular, and those larger than 3cm that are granular or mixed.
“Today was a memorable day at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital as we performed our first ESD for colorectal cancer under the lead and supervision of Prof. Pradeep Bhandari, Deputy Vice President Endoscopy, British Society of Gastroenterology.”
David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, adds, “This new minimally invasive procedure will have a profound impact on our patients’ well-being, who may otherwise require surgical intervention including esophageal, colon or stomach resection, which carry additional complication risks and lifestyle implications.”