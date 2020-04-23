Image Credit: Supplied

Mediclinic Middle East has launched its coordinated telemedicine service across all its units in the UAE to provide assistance to patients during the Covid-19 crisis, and provide them with a seamless healthcare experience even under restricted conditions. The telemedicine service is made up of two parts:

1. On-demand consultation with a family medicine specialist (available in Dubai only)

To speak to a Mediclinic family medicine doctor in Dubai on-demand, patients should access the web-based online platform, powered by telehealth company Health at Hand, available at www.mediclinic.ae. The on-demand telemedicine service is available from Saturday to Thursday, 9am-5pm.

2. Pre-booked appointment with a specific doctor or speciality (available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain)

To book a telemedicine consultation with a specific doctor or speciality call the contact centre on 800 1999 (Dubai) or 800 2000 (Abu Dhabi/Al Ain).

In a coordinated service such as this, telemedicine consultations are the recommended first point of care, supported by a new pharmacy home delivery service for both acute and chronic medications, however physical consultations are available at both Mediclinic hospitals and outpatient clinics if required. To increase patient choice, a number of Mediclinic’s hospital-based specialists are now also available at some of the outpatient clinics. All patients requiring a physical consultation can be assured that Mediclinic’s number one priority is their safety and that the strictest infection control protocols are adhered to at all times.

The telemedicine service is available on direct billing in Dubai with the following insurance companies:

• Aafiya

• Aetna

• Almadallah (specialist consultation only)

• AXA

• Dubai Insurance

• Emirates Airlines (specialist consultation only)

• Government of Dubai Medical schemes (SAADA / ENAYA / DUBAI POLICE / DEWA)

• Mednet

• Metlife

• MSH

• NAS

• Neuron

• Nextcare

• NGI (HealthNet)

• Oman Insurance (including BUPA)

• SAICO Health (specialist consultation only)

The telemedicine service is currently not covered by insurance in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, but will be shortly. In the interim the service is available on a self-pay basis.