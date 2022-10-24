Dubai Health Authority has endorsed American Hospital Dubai (AHD) as a training site for its national internship programme for medical interns. AHD is among the first few private hospitals to get a training licence from DHA to provide internships to medical doctors.

The licence approves the hospital to offer clinical training services, supporting new healthcare talents to develop their education and obtain practical field experience to work in the medical sector.

In its first batch of interns, eight doctors from various international backgrounds coming from worldwide universities will undergo training at American Hospital Dubai, developing their skills to become physicians of the future.

"At the American Hospital Academic Institute, we aspire to become among the region's leaders in the field of healthcare professionals' education,” said Prof. Dr Firas Alani, Chairman of American Hospital Academic Institute & Director of Interventional Cardiology.

“We are honoured to receive DHA's invitation to participate as a training site for the esteemed national internship programme, which aligns with AHD institute's mission and aspiration. We are well equipped with all the necessary tools to achieve our vision, represented by the admirable reputation of the AHD as one of the region's leaders in healthcare provision and its top-skilled workforce. We are privileged to partner with DHA in this honorable task."

Interns will receive one year of structured learning from top qualified, western-trained physicians at AHD. There are three levels of training - basic, intermediate, and advanced for subspecialties. Programmes are designed based on the intern’s requirements, level, and field of specialty, ranging from medical doctors, dentistry, physical therapy, lab technicians, radiology, and dietitians for both graduates and undergraduates.

AHD is the first hospital in the Middle East to be awarded the JCI, while its laboratory is the first in the private sector in the region to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists.

The hospital is the inaugural member of the prestigious Mayo Care Network. Its cancer programme was the first to offer comprehensive one-stop care in Dubai. AHD is the first private hospital in the UAE to be an American Heart Association (AHA) International Training Center for the Life Support Training Centre. A premier private healthcare provider in the Middle East, American Hospital is part of the Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group providing world-class medical service to the community and region. All physicians at AHD are American Board Certified or equivalent, ensuring that patients receive an international standard of care in the UAE.