As we observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi takes centre stage for its Paediatric Oncology Department that provides comprehensive and compassionate healthcare services to children battling cancer and their families.

Burjeel Medical City, the regional hub for oncology and complex care, is a renowned name for offering multidisciplinary care to paediatric patients across the country and beyond. The Abu Dhabi hospital has a range of specialised paediatric departments that work in harmony to provide comprehensive care for children in need of treatment and support. The hospital’s Paediatric Oncology Department stands as a pillar of strength throughout the treatment journey for young patients diagnosed with various types of cancer.

Early detection is a powerful weapon in the fight against childhood cancers. - Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Consultant and Director of Oncology Services, Burjeel Holdings

“Regular check-ups and awareness of warning signs can make all the difference in ensuring the best possible outcome for young patients. Parents must be vigilant about any persistent symptoms in children, including recurring pains, lumps or mass on the body, constant tiredness and unexplained weight loss.”

Treating childhood cancers

The hospital’s Paediatric Oncology Department has world-class paediatric specialists in surgery, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, haematology and bone marrow transplantation. The department is equipped to diagnose and treat a comprehensive range of paediatric oncology conditions, including haematologic oncology, neuro-oncology, and bone and soft tissue sarcoma. The department's expertise extends to treating childhood cancers such as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, acute myeloid leukaemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, brain tumours, spinal cord tumours, retinoblastoma, Wilms tumour, hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumours, and many others.

Treating cancer in children requires a collaborative effort. - Dr Zainul Aabideen, Consultant - Paediatric Oncologist and Head of Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation

“Our team of dedicated healthcare professionals, comprising paediatric oncologists, surgeons, haematologists, and neurologists, among others, are committed to delivering personalised care tailored to each child’s unique needs.”

Burjeel Medical City is also recognised for its expertise in bone marrow transplantation, with the Adult and Paediatric Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation being acknowledged with a membership from the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. Additionally, Burjeel Medical City hosts a dedicated Centre for Thalassaemia, where professionals currently aid in the phase 3 clinical trials of a promising drug for treating thalassaemia.

We recognise the physical, emotional, and psychological impact that cancer has on children and their families, and our goal is to provide them with the best possible care and support throughout their journey. - Dr Mohammad Fahed Abdullah, Consultant Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant

Supportive care services

In addition to providing cutting-edge treatment, the Paediatric Oncology Department at Burjeel Medical City focuses on patient and family education. “We believe that empowering patients and their families with knowledge is essential for effectively managing the treatment and recovery process,” says Dr Amro El Saddik, Oncology Excellence Director, Burjeel Holdings. “We provide extensive education about the diagnosis, treatment options, and potential side effects, enabling families to make informed decisions and actively participate in their child's care.”

Burjeel Medical City's commitment extends beyond treatment, as it offers comprehensive supportive care services designed to address the emotional, social and psychological well-being of young patients and their families. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of the child's well-being is taken into consideration throughout their cancer journey.

Since its inception, Burjeel Medical City has collaborated with several humanitarian organisations to make a tremendous difference in the lives of children battling cancer and their families.

According to these doctors, while the exact causes of cancers in children and young people are still unknown, childhood cancers are easily treatable with good outcomes, with the cure rates in children being much higher than for adult cancers.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Burjeel Medical City reaffirms its unwavering support to all families affected by paediatric cancer. By raising awareness, promoting early detection, and offering advanced treatment options, the hospital aims to improve outcomes and inspire hope for the young warriors embarking on the battle against cancer.