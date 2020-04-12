The new service offers people access to quality healthcare in the comfort of their homes

Aster Clinic has launched teleconsultation services in the UAE to make sure people have access to quality medical care during preventive measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19.

From cardiologists and endocrinologists to obstetricians and paediatricians, Aster’s new teleconsultation service allows people to remotely consult qualified and specialist doctors across 30 specialties. People with chronic conditions, especially those who require regular follow-ups, stand to benefit greatly from this service. Without putting themselves at undue risk and violating the travel restrictions in place, they can consult specialists from the comfort of their homes.

Not only does the service offer consultations with doctors but also makes prescription refills, medicines and health products accessible to people through Aster Pharmacy’s home delivery option.

How to book a teleconsultation

Consult your doctor while you stay safe at home. Call 044 400 500 or visit Asterclinics.com to book an appointment Image Credit: Supplied

Call 044 400 500 or log on to Asterclinic.com, Asterpharmacy.com or Asteronline.com to book a remote consultation with a specialist. Once all the relevant details are filled in, you will be given a time slot for the consultation with the doctor over video call. If you need further testing, the doctor will advise you to visit the clinic.

If a clinic visit is not required, the medicines prescribed by the doctor will be dispatched to your home by Aster Pharmacy after the service is paid for.

Home delivery of medicines

For home delivery of prescribed medicines and healthcare products across all emirates in the UAE call or WhatsApp 800 700 600 Image Credit: Supplied

People can also get other prescribed medicines and healthcare products delivered straight to their homes through Aster Pharmacy’s delivery service.