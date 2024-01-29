Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone

Among the new features is the Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, which is held in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The zone will provide visitors with an immersive journey with live demonstrations illustrating how multiple technologies seamlessly interoperate with state-of-the-art medical equipment to improve the overall patient experience.

Featuring four demonstration rooms, including a labour, delivery and neonatal room, the zone will give visitors a step-by-step overview of the latest technologies utilised during birth, including electronic foetal monitoring, ultrasonography, blood pressure screening, and maternal/foetal pulse oximetry.

There will also be an operating room, intensive care unit, and emergency room on show, providing a unique platform for equipment manufacturers, e-health solution providers, cybersecurity experts, AI specialists, and digital health disruptors to showcase their solutions and products.

Cutting-edge innovations

“Arab Health 2024 will be focused on showcasing the cutting-edge innovations made by the healthcare industry’s most prominent players as they strive to change the future of patient care,” says Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets. “Our inaugural Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone is a shining example of some of the technologies already being utilised by healthcare facilities in this region and globally, and what the healthcare industry could look like in the future.”

Continuing the innovation theme, the invite-only Future Health Summit returns, focusing on reverse ageing and longevity. The event will see field pioneers and world-leading longevity researchers convene at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to discuss groundbreaking advancements in reverse ageing and longevity following the burgeoning fascination in recent years with the prospect of leveraging cutting-edge research to slow or even reverse the ageing process, ultimately aiming to enhance well-being and extend human longevity.

One of the key speakers at the event is Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East and Arab Health’s National Healthcare Champion. Asif will delve into the fascinating realm of the science of longevity, unveiling innovative strategies aimed at ensuring people live longer, healthier lives.

Other features at Arab Health 2024 include the Transformation Zone, which will consist of a series of talks from experts addressing topics such as nanomedicine, AI, and robotics, a range of product showcases, as well as the popular Innov8 competition, which will see 24 health tech startups from around the world pitch groundbreaking concepts and innovative ideas in a bid to be crowned winner on day three.

Cre8 competition

Another new feature making its debut at the exhibition is the inaugural Cre8 competition, which will target the next generation of healthcare professionals. The one-day event challenges participating students in the UAE to conceptualise, innovate, and devise a solution for a genuine healthcare issue, all within the confines of an imaginary budget of Dh100,000. Open to all universities and schools in the UAE, the competition aims to promote innovation, inspire entrepreneurship, and tackle healthcare challenges head-on.

The Start-Up Zone will feature an exclusive platform for SMEs to display their latest healthcare innovations. This year will have an international remit with companies from the UAE, Kuwait, India, Hong Kong, Germany, Netherlands, and Norway participating.

CME conferences

The Arab Health Congress will feature ten continuing medical education (CME) conferences covering everything from infection control to emergency medicine and diabetes to public health. The congress will host more than 165 sessions delivered by 330 speakers to 3,600 congress delegates.

Image Credit: Supplied

This year, the congress has officially announced a partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) as part of the Public Health Conference and will explore the latest advances in healthcare and thought leadership in public and population health.

An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns, providing visitors with a space to network in a more relaxed environment and is open throughout show days and into the evening, with a host of food and beverage options available.