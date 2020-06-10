Service will ensure delivery of financial assistance during pandemic

App will ensure delivery of supplies and financial aid Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation, has launched an app to ensure the delivery of its services and financial assistance to cancer patients and survivors amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The transition to a virtual platform is to ensure the safety of cancer patients and survivors in accordance with the country’s health safety guidelines,” FOCP said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Wednesday.

“FOCP beneficiaries are required to fill up the application online (https://focp.ae/patientform/signup.php) and the staff will review the application and contact them via email or phone call,” it added.

The Sharjah-based charity group has also posted inspiring audio-visual content on their social media platforms to boost the morale of cancer patients.

“These innovative measures are part our social responsibility and efforts to continue our mission to serve the cancer patients and their families, despite the global health crisis,” said Khawla Rashid, director of Patient’s Affairs Department.

She added: “The core objective of FOCP has always revolved around providing support to cancer patients. Hence, even amidst the challenging circumstances we are currently in, we are devoting our time and resources to provide the best services possible and create innovative solutions to accomplish our goals.”

Last Ramadan, FOCP also distributed parcels, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to cancer patients and their families.

Founded in 1999, FOCP is one of the UAE’s most active charitable organisations. Its mission is to promote awareness on six early detectable forms of diseases, including breast, cervical, prostate, skin, testicular and colorectal cancers.