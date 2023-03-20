American Hospital Dubai’s new dental institute is an all-encompassing dentistry hub offering the most advanced medical and aesthetic services in the UAE and the region.

The American Hospital Dental Institute is the only one of its kind supported by research in robotics and AI in dentistry to bring next-frontier solutions to dental health.

Providing a comprehensive treatment range, the Dental Institute offers general dentistry, orthodontics, pedodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery and aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry. The dental institute is also leading in next-generation dental treatments, with AI dentistry, sports, robotic, laser and sleep dentistry, setting the pace in future readiness in dental healthcare.

Led by a team of American Board-certified or equivalent clinical experts and specialists, the dental institute has an in-house dental laboratory with the latest equipment and facilities to deliver the best dental care.

The institute has a multidisciplinary approach and it cross-links with pulmonologists, orthopaedic, cardio, and endocrinology experts to deliver the best-care outcomes.

As a healthcare leader committed to education as an empowerment tool, American Hospital Dental Institute will develop advanced programmes with renowned universities globally to upgrade dentistry skills of professionals in the UAE and the region. It will also engage with individuals and communities to raise dental health awareness by creating supportive environments. Additionally, it will reorient health services, conduct events, campaigns, and awareness initiatives, and bring state-of-the-art dental services to remote areas in the UAE through its mobile dental clinic.

The American Hospital Dental Institute is located at its main premises in Oud Metha and satellite clinics in Dubai Media City Clinic, Mira Clinic, Nad al Shiba Clinic, with plans for its presence in Al Khawaneej and Dubai Hills clinics.

“The American Hospital Dental Institute is the UAE’s and the region’s one-stop destination for the most advanced, technology-assisted dental procedures performed by our world-class specialists,” says Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “We believe in leading by performance, and our Dental Institute sets the bar with its next-generation procedures in AI, sleep, robotic and sports dentistry. In keeping with American Hospital Dubai’s mission and vision, we are delivering tomorrow’s requirements today.”