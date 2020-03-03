Mai Dubai recently launched its new line of Zero Sodium Alkaline water, the first of its kind in the UAE, and the world Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Combines the goodness of Zero Sodium and Alkaline water into one with the great taste of Mai Dubai

New Zero Sodium Alkaline Water aimed at the active lifestyle chaser

Active living is a combination of physical activity and recreational activities, aimed at the public to encourage healthier lifestyles. In addition, with the emphasis on a fitter healthier outlook on life among all facets of the working population, there is a telling need to see this being reflected across anything and everything that complements an active lifestyle. Therefore, from the food you eat to the diet you adhere to, an entire profile exists to support this creed. And the same stands true for the water you consume with bottled water drinking solutions providing the perfect fix for the type of active lifestyle you choose to lead.

One UAE brand is right on top of this trend.

Alexander van ‘t Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai water, says, “Zero sodium water and alkaline water consumers are increasing. We have analysed these consumers and understood that they seek an active lifestyle. They are continuously becoming more health conscious while seeking a combination product for convenience.”

Zero Sodium Alkaline water

One of the leading manufacturers of bottled drinking water in the UAE and the region, Mai Dubai recently launched its new line of Zero Sodium Alkaline water, the first of its kind in the UAE, and the world. The new product that comes in 330ml, 500ml and 1.5L sizes aims to tap the significant increase in demand in the functional water segment. In the UAE this segment is growing at an annual rate of 10 per cent and is worth around Dh77 million according to studies conducted by Mai Dubai.

What is functional water?

Functional waters offer added value benefits to consumers, such as increased or decreased level of different minerals, pH level or added vitamins, depending on the desired end result. So, while the zero sodium in Mai Dubai’s all-new product limits the salt content in the diet, the high alkalinity ensures fast hydration for an active lifestyle.

Supporting the UAE’s sustainable ambitions

Mai Dubai has constantly endeavoured to align its manufacturing processes and its portfolio with the sustainable initiatives that the UAE supports.

The Mai Dubai plant is powered by solar energy, generated by the world’s second-largest solar panel, installed on the factory roof Image Credit: Supplied

“Our manufacturing process is also clean and green as the entire plant is powered by solar energy,” says Alexander.

The solar energy is generated by the biggest solar rooftop in the Middle East and the second largest in the world. Besides, the usage of a monorail within the factory reduces the use of forklifts, reducing the carbon footprint of the plant, says the CEO of the Company.

“We also have a fully automated warehouse system with zero human intervention and continuously optimise our delivery routes for fuel efficiency.” The Mai Dubai head office is LEED Gold certified — a green building certification program used worldwide.

Benchmark innovator

Ever since its launch in 2015, Mai Dubai has been innovating within the bottled drinking water space in the region. It has given rise to an excellent portfolio of products, making it the fastest growing water brand in the UAE and garnering high brand recognition and loyalty for itself from its valued consumers. What this popularity translates to is increasing demand for Mai Dubai products in the UAE and the region.

Expansion mode