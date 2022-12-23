Having difficulty in doing simple everyday things such as lying flat on her back while sleeping, the condition severely affected Najwa’s routine life. “The acid reflux would cause me severe irritation,” says Najwa. “I had many dietary restrictions and had constant coughing that disturbed my sleep.”

Najwa’s son Abdel Rehman Mohammed Elhaj, resident of Saudi Arabia had been seeking a permanent solution to relieve his ailing mother of the pain and discomfort for over three years. He searched and assessed various options in a few countries. Having read about successful surgeries performed by Adjunct Clinical Professor Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital, Abdel knew his mother would find a solution at FUH and took immediate steps. Soon after a teleconsultation with Professor Amir, Abdel brought his mother to the UAE to undergo an anti-reflux surgery; Laparoscopic Nissen’s Fundoplication, as he knew how severely the condition affected his mother’s life.

Najwa underwent a Laparoscopic MiniScarLess (MSL) Nissen’s Fundoplication and was symptom free immediately after surgery. She was pain free after surgery, comfortable and mobilised well.

“The surgical approach offered to Najwa was MiniScarLess (MSL) and Laparoscopic, hence allowing her to feel the difference immediately after surgery. She also has an underlying complex history of deep vein thrombosis, which made this surgery very challenging. She had previously suffered from a life-threatening case of Pulmonary Embolism and had been put on blood thinners for life. However, she tolerated the surgery well and had no issues,” said Professor Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgery at FUH.

Discharged in two days, Najwa went home happy and relieved of her reflux symptoms. She can now enjoy a full night’s sleep undisturbed. Her son’s joy knew no bounds as he saw his mother symptom free and relieved after years.

About the condition

Acid reflux is a very common condition. Everybody experiences reflux at some point in life, which is why it is paramount to understand that persistent reflux should be taken seriously. Reflux as a condition can be managed and treated according to the severity of the condition. About 30 per cent of the general population can have reflux occasionally; 15-20 per cent of people experience severe reflux; many of these people are born with weak muscle valves between the oesophagus and the stomach. In some cases, people are born with the condition and in other cases, people develop the condition. There are a few risk factors that cause people to develop the condition, they include obesity, pregnancy, poor eating habits, smoking, drinking coffee and poor lifestyle, etc. Following a healthy lifestyle is always advisable to prevent GERD, that could progress to Barrett’s esophagus or even cause cancer of esophagus, if untreated.

About MSL Nissen’s Fundoplication