Hamriyah Steel has achieved yet another feather in its cap in pursuit of its mission to be a leading organisation that is sensitive to the environment and society. The company has attained Rosette-1 rating from the UK Cares Sustainable Construction Steels (SCS) certification scheme for the production of hot-rolled steel bars for the reinforcement of concrete.
Construction steel has a complex supply chain right from sourcing of raw materials to production, distribution, processing and delivery to a site. Effective management of the supply chain is essential to ensure construction projects are delivered on time, within budget and true to specification.
The Cares SCS is an accredited, independent and impartial certification scheme that communicates the overall sustainability performance of constructional steel products to designers, specifiers and clients.
"The Rosette-1 certification from UK Cares goes on to prove that we are completely aligned with our mission of being a torchbearer in driving transformation in processes and operations that benefit the environment and society,” says Shokrukh Nasirkhodjaev, CEO of Hamriyah Steel.
“I am really pleased and thankful to my entire team who have worked hard in achieving this uphill task. Without their help, support, belief and commitment towards overall sustainability, this would not have been possible.”
Lee Brankley, CEO of Cares, also paid tribute to Hamriyah Steel’s achievement. “This is a first-class result and rightly recognises the diligence and focus the team at Hamriyah Steel have displayed in pursuit of continuous improvement, particularly in the all-important field of product sustainability.
“As the leading international steel certification body, Cares is proud to work closely with innovators like Hamriyah Steel, which demonstrate daily that they share our commitment to seek sustainable solutions in an ever complex steel supply chain.”
Hamriyah Steel is located at the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah and is a leading global producer of hot-rolled steel bar for the reinforcement of concrete.
To learn more about the company, visit Hamriyahsteel.ae