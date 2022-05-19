Hale Education Group will host its sixth annual Ivy Insider, an evening of student panellists and educational professionals who will dispel the myths surrounding college applications and provide insight earned through proven admissions success.
Join the students and educational consultants as they demystify the admissions process and share the experiences of the last application cycle.
This virtual symposium will feature a student panel of some of Hale’s most successful recent applicants, who will soon be attending Stanford University, Brown University, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, and more. They will be covering every stage of their college admissions journey and sharing tips with all attendees. Hale’s very own education consultants will also be on hand to answer questions, facilitate discussion and provide further explanation and clarification for all attendees.
Hale’s consultants and graduates of top universities in the US and Canada with years of industry experience will bring clarity to the often-overwhelming university application process. Each counsellor will offer their unique personal expertise and admissions experience, spanning fields such as biotechnology, engineering, medicine, business, arts and more.
Join Ivy Insider virtually on May 22 at 5.30pm (GST) to learn how to secure your seat at the most prestigious universities. Come find your fit at Ivy Insider! Spots are limited. Click here to register today.